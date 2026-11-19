Nicely Done Productions concludes its documentary series exploring the invisible infrastructures underpinning modern life.

Threads of Connectivity

Five new episodes: illycaffé, Cargill, Honeywell Aerospace, Western Union, FedEx

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the coffee enjoyed in homes and cafés across Europe, to the food grown on Polish farmland. Everyday life depends on a vast network of people, technologies and systems working together behind the scenes.

These connections take centre stage in the second half of Threads of Connectivity, the branded documentary series produced by Nicely Done Productions and hosted on National Geographic's global digital platform. Launched from 29th October, the final five episodes will complete the ten-part series which is already outperforming anticipated metrics.

illycaffè's episode shows how the company works alongside farmers and agronomists to understand how climate change is affecting coffee-growing regions, sharing the practices and expertise involved in maintaining coffee quality under evolving environmental conditions.

The Cargill film follows two farming families in Colorado and Poland. It explores how their resilience, expertise and long-standing relationships help them navigate changing weather and shifting markets to feed the world, while investing in the land for the next generation.

Honeywell Aerospace takes viewers inside the increasingly connected cockpit – from systems that can warn pilots of potential runway collisions to next-generation flight decks. Filmed at Honeywell Aerospace's global HQ in Phoenix, AZ, the episode explores how new technologies are helping pilots anticipate hazards and make safer decisions.

Western Union explores the complex connections behind international money transfers, revealing how innovations such as the Stablecard digital wallet are helping break down banking barriers and give more people greater control over their money.

Finally, the FedEx episode follows the network, people, and technologies that connect more than 99% of the world's GDP, delivering everything from everyday packages to time-sensitive, life-saving medicines. It reveals the extraordinary coordination happening behind the scenes to ensure urgent shipments reach the people who rely on them.

Together, the new films reveal more of the hidden infrastructures that are underpinning modern life in times of change.

"Evolving technology has reached a crucial inflection point," says Jay Slater, CEO of Nicely Done Productions. "Threads of Connectivity digs into what this evolution means for populations across Europe and beyond."

Stream on NatGeo.com. Stills and interviews available on request.

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