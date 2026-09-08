Fully Primed! FOTON Arrives at Hannover IAA with Full Product Range

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the global low-carbon wave, Europe, with stringent access rules and well-developed logistics, has become a vital testing ground for new-energy commercial vehicles worldwide. Guided by its internationalization strategy, FOTON has gone beyond simple single-product exports, delivering comprehensive localized solutions covering products, technology, supply chain and after-sales services.

At the 2026 Hannover IAA Transportation, FOTON runs a booth of over 1,000 square meters in Hall 21 with the theme "EASY MOVE". It exhibits seven complete vehicles and six self-developed core components tailored for mainstream European transport scenarios, ranging from long-haul logistics, urban sanitation and city delivery to public passenger transit. Exhibits cover multiple new-energy models as well as self-developed heavy-duty batteries, e-axles, electronic controls and megawatt charging piles, showcasing FOTON's full-chain independent research and development strength.

Holding WVTA and VECTO certifications, FOTON's new-energy products are gaining ground across European countries. Its European Regional Parts Distribution Center in Unna, Germany is officially operational to lift local after-sales response efficiency. Supported by 32 overseas localized factories, more than 1,200 sales outlets and over 1,500 service points, FOTON has built a closed-loop service system for vehicle delivery, parts supply and maintenance. From January to August 2026, FOTON's export volume hit 149,000 units, rising 44.3% year-on-year.

On September 14, Media Day (08:40–09:10 local time in Germany, and live-streamed simultaneously at 14:40–15:10 in China), FOTON will make three major strategic announcements:

First, it will unveil a new strategy for the European market, encompassing new-energy product iteration, localized business operations, and service ecosystem development, with a deep commitment to Europe's low-carbon transformation of commercial vehicles and the provision of full-lifecycle transport solutions.

Second, it will celebrate the milestone of delivering its 13-millionth vehicle globally, with this model set to debut first in the Spanish market, marking a key moment in FOTON's globalization journey.

Third, premiering the CAVAN BEACON—a versatile electric/hydrogen heavy truck for 300km+ long-haul—alongside 7 NEVs and 6 self-developed components (three-electric, megawatt charging), showcasing full tech independence and a Chinese zero-carbon logistics solution.

The booth will remain open to global dealers, customers, and media from Sept 15–20. Partners ZF, CATL, and EVE Energy will also be present, showcasing collaborative supply-chain strength.

This appearance stands as FOTON's new starting point in Europe and a solid demonstration of Chinese smart manufacturing on the global stage.

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