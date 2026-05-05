FutureLife becomes first European fertility network to adopt an end-to-end AI fertility platform, in partnership with Alife Health

Network-wide partnership with Alife Health brings a comprehensive AI platform for fertility care, including CE-marked Embryo Predict™, to clinics across 16 countries

SAN FRANCISCO and PRAGUE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureLife Group, one of the major pan-European providers of fertility, IVF and genetics services, today announced a network-wide partnership with Alife Health to adopt Alife's comprehensive AI platform for end-to-end clinical decision support across its clinic network. The partnership includes deployment of Embryo Predict™, Alife's CE-marked AI tool to aid in the assessment of blastocysts for transfer decisions. The agreement positions FutureLife as the first large-scale European fertility network to make an institutional commitment to a comprehensive, multi-tool AI platform and the most extensive adoption of its kind on the continent. The partnership follows a successful multi-clinic pilot and expands AI-assisted care across FutureLife's full network.

The platform supports clinicians and patients throughout the IVF process, from pre-treatment planning through embryo selection. By combining AI-driven insights with clinical workflows, it is designed to improve consistency, transparency, and patient understanding across the treatment journey.

Embryo Predict™, Alife's CE-marked AI tool, plays a central role in this approach by supporting embryo assessment for transfer decisions. Using deep learning, it generates an AI score for each embryo, alongside personalized reports for patients.

The platform also includes Success Predictor™, a non-medical device search tool which provides outcome projections before treatment, and Egg Retrieval Report, which offers patients visibility into their evolving chances of success following retrieval. Together, these tools extend patient support across the full IVF journey. The collaboration will also introduce standardized reporting across clinics and for more consistent, data-driven care, alongside the development of educational resources for both patients and physicians.

"Fertility care must continuously evolve to reflect the best available science," said Francisco Lobbosco, CEO of FutureLife Group. "By integrating AI into our clinical workflow, we are raising the standard of care for the patients and families who trust us."

"Working with Alife and seeing the results of the platform made the decision clear," said Amy Barrie, Chief Scientific Officer of FutureLife. "Deploying this platform gives our clinical teams a more objective, data-driven foundation for clinical decisions and strengthens performance across our laboratories."

"When a leading fertility network makes an institutional commitment to AI-powered fertility treatment, it signals that this technology is moving from experimentation to standard practice," said Melissa Teran, CEO and Co-Founder of Alife Health. "We are proud to partner with FutureLife as they lead the next phase of data-driven fertility care."

FutureLife Group performs more than 77,000 IVF cycles annually and operates 60 clinics across 16 countries, employing more than 2,400 specialists. The organization continues to expand its European footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. FutureLife Group is co-owned by CVC and Hartenberg.

Embryo Predict received CE mark certification under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) in October 2025 and is authorized for commercial use across the EU.

About FutureLife GroupFutureLife is one of the leading European providers of IVF, fertility treatments and related genetic services. With 60 well-invested clinics in 16 countries, employing more than 2,100 specialists and performing in excess of 77,000 IVF cycles annually, the group has helped bring more than 185,000 babies into the world since 1991. FutureLife believes in a world where everyone has the freedom to create a family and adopts an evidence-based approach to the innovation of treatment strategies, with a mission focused on ethics and standards. FutureLife is co-owned by CVC and Hartenberg. www.futurelifegroup.com

About Alife HealthAlife Health is modernizing and personalizing the IVF process with cutting-edge AI technology. With partnerships across the top clinics and renowned physicians in the field, Alife is pioneering AI solutions that support embryologists, clinics, and patients on the IVF journey. www.alifehealth.com.

Media ContactFutureLife, pressoffice@futurelifegroup.comAlife Health, press@alifehealth.com

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