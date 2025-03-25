circle x black
GAGGAN IN BANGKOK IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Gaggan in Bangkok was named The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 live awards ceremony. Voted by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of more than 350 experts, this year's list includes restaurants from 16 cities and seven new entries.

 

 

Gaggan Anand, celebrated chef and owner of Gaggan, is known for blending progressive Indian cuisine with influences from Japan, France and Thailand. After multiple iterations of his Bangkok restaurant, previously crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia a record four times, Anand unveiled a reimagined version of his culinary concept in a new location in late 2019. In 2023, the restaurant returned to the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list and has steadily risen to the pinnacle.

Hong Kong is represented by seven establishments this year, led by The Chairman at No.2, with Wing following closely at No.3.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This year's ranking presents a remarkable tapestry of dining establishments across 16 cities, with seven new entries showcasing the exceptional talent and innovative spirit that define Asia's culinary landscape. Heartfelt congratulations to all the featured restaurants, particularly chef Gaggan Anand and his team at Gaggan, who have impressively secured the title of The Best Restaurant in Asia once again."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649687/50_Best.jpgPDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649686/50_Best.pdfLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618655/5215362/Asia_50_Best_2025_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Media centre:https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaggan-in-bangkok-is-named-no1-in-the-list-of-asias-50-best-restaurants-2025-302410766.html

