circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:36
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Glion Institute of Higher Education: An Experience, the Essence of Contemporary Luxury

19 febbraio 2025 | 16.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONTREUX, Switzerland , Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A benchmark in hospitality and luxury education, Glion Institute of Higher Education is shaping the future of customer experience through innovative programs that align perfectly with industry expectations. Founded in 1962, Glion first established itself as a pioneer in hospitality excellence before naturally expanding its expertise into the luxury sector. Today, it trains graduates to excel in an industry where high standards and the art of experience are paramount.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/glion-institute-of-higher-education/9320051-en-gb-glion-institute-of-higher-education-essence-of-contemporary-luxury

Cutting-Edge Programs for an Exceptional Industry

Staying true to its heritage, Glion offers an academic portfolio entirely dedicated to the world of luxury, meeting the sector's highest demands:

Bachelor's in Luxury Business:Master of Science in Luxury Management and Guest ExperienceExecutive Master in Luxury Management and Guest ExperienceLuxury Business Summer Program

A Pioneering Commitment to Luxury Education

With a visionary approach, Glion leverages its hospitality expertise and exacting standards to serve its luxury-focused curricula—emphasizing attention to detail, exceptional service, and the creation of unique experiences. This approach meets the growing demand from prestigious brands seeking talent capable of enhancing and elevating the customer journey.

The success of these new programs is reflected in the tripling of enrollments for the Bachelor in Luxury Management in just one year. Additionally, 50% of graduates enter diverse sectors such as marketing, finance, events, and luxury real estate—demonstrating the broad career opportunities within the luxury industry.

"For luxury brands, the challenge is to orchestrate unique experiences that resonate with the expectations of the most discerning clients." – Eleonora Cattaneo, Director of the Master's in Luxury Management and Guest Experience.

With its forward-thinking vision, Glion is establishing itself as a leading academic institution for the luxury industry's next generation of talent.

Sommet Educationmedia@sommet-education.com 

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vCtjwem8ugPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621316/Glion_Institute_of_Higher_Education.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621315/Glion_Institute_of_Higher_Education_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glion-institute-of-higher-education-an-experience-the-essence-of-contemporary-luxury-302380357.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Architettura_E_Edilizia Turismo Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli: come sta
News to go
Bonus elettrodomestici, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Italia determinata a portare avanti protocollo con Albania"
News to go
Treni, sciopero il 22 e il 23 febbraio
Bonus musica 2025, chi può richiedere le detrazioni
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei oggi, ultime news
News to go
Btp Più, fino a quando è possibile acquistarlo
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, come sta oggi
News to go
Sanremo 2025, boom di interazioni social
News to go
Porsche taglierà 1.900 posti di lavoro in due stabilimenti tedeschi
News to go
Bancomat, ecco come cambierà il prelievo dei contanti
News to go
San Valentino al ristorante per 6 milioni di italiani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza