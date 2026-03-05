circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

GSMA MWC26 Barcelona closes 20ᵗʰ anniversary edition

05 marzo 2026 | 16.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MWC26 welcomed nearly 105,000 attendees for a week of AI, innovation and industry-defining debate as well as boundary-pushing new features Airport of the Future, New Frontiers and robots of all shapes and sizes

BARCELONA, Spain, 5 March 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, this year celebrated 20 years in Barcelona, bringing together exhibitors, thought leaders, startups, and policymakers all under one roof. Despite global travel disruptions, it welcomed nearly 105,000 attendees from around the world to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via.

John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd., said: "Twenty years in Barcelona and MWC continues to surprise and surpass expectations. From the very beginning, the GSMA and host city parties shared a common vision: to build something that would matter to the world. Barcelona was the city with the infrastructure, the ecosystem, and the commitment to grow with us, and I'm particularly proud of the local impact we've had along the way. My thanks go to our partners in Barcelona, Catalonia, and Spain, to every exhibitor, speaker, attendee, and member of staff who made this week possible, and to the people of this extraordinary city for welcoming us once again."

MWC26 Barcelona in numbers

welcomed more than 25,000 attendees

Marking his first MWC Barcelona as GSMA Director General, Vivek Badrinath said: "One week. Hundreds of stages and exhibitors. And thousands of conversations. It's clear, the global connectivity industry has never been more energised or more purposeful. MWC26 has shown us what happens when the world's brightest minds come together around genuinely hard problems – from open and inclusive AI and realising the full potential of 5G, to keeping the world safe from the growing threat of fraud and cybercrime. I leave this week inspired by what I've seen, and more convinced than ever about the role our amazing industry plays in shaping a safer and better-connected world."

Read the full release here

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927199/GSMA_MWC26_Barcelona.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5838701/GSMA_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-mwc26-barcelona-closes-20-anniversary-edition-302705524.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN02445 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Trump, Messi e la guerra contro l'Iran: lo show alla Casa Bianca - Video
Trump, meglio Messi o Pelé? "Leo è più forte" - Video
Cerno debutta con ‘2 Di Picche’: “Dalla parte dei cittadini, nessun antagonismo con colleghi Tg2” - Video
Da Sanremo a San Marino Song Contest, Ventura: “Felice per De Martino” - Video
Iran, distrutto stadio Azadi: il primo ad accogliere donne sugli spalti - Video﻿
Tram deragliato a Milano, il drammatico racconto della compagna di una delle due vittime - Video
News to go
Inflazione, come cambia da città a città: le più care e le più virtuose
News to go
Ddl antisemitismo, via libera dal Senato
Iran-Israele, duello tra i jet: abbattuto il caccia di Teheran - Video
News to go
Fuga da ChatGpt dopo accordo con il Pentagono, disinstallazioni +295% in un giorno
News to go
Produzione di latte in Italia, i numeri - Video
Pasdaran esultano per jet abbattuto, ma precipita caccia iraniano - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza