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Guerbet announces an important milestone achievement in the "Vascular Embolization" indication for Lipiodol® Ultra Fluid (Iodinated ethyl esters of fatty acids of poppy seed oil)

24 aprile 2026 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VILLEPINTE, France, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GUERBET (FR0000032526 GBT): Guerbet, a global leader in medical imaging, announces a positive outcome from a worksharing procedure, involving several EU member states, for a new Lipiodol® indication in interventional radiology procedures for peripheral and central vascular embolization with cyanoacrylate-based surgical glues compatible with Lipiodol Ultra Fluid and approved for endovascular use, to allow visualization of the procedure and adjustment of polymerization time. This represents an important regulatory milestone that will be followed by subsequent national approvals amending the existing marketing authorizations. This step is significant for Lipiodol® within interventional radiology protocols and confirms its clinical relevance in minimally invasive procedures.

CTA

Francois Convenant SVP Interventional Radiology comments: "This regulatory achievement for Lipiodol® indication in vascular embolization marks a significant milestone for our field. Its radiopacity and physicochemical properties enable more controlled, predictable, and safe embolization procedures. This indication formalizes years of clinical practice and paves the way for harmonizing glue embolization techniques across Europe."

Scientific Rationale and Clinical Impact

Interventional radiology relies increasingly on embolic agents that offer precision, speed, and durability. In this context, Lipiodol® combined with cyanoacrylate–based glues provides a controllable, radiopaque liquid embolic agent that enables:

A Stronger Commitment to Healthcare Professionals Across European Community.

Guerbet reinforces its commitment to support interventional radiology teams throughout the region by offering:

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 100 years, with 2,746 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 10% of our revenue to Research and Development in four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in Compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €786 million in 2025.

For more information, please visit : www.guerbet.com

CONTACT : Matthieu BRUNEAU - Global corporate communication manager; Email : matthieu.bruneau@guerbet.com ; WF PROM April 2026 S26004337

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963124/Guerbet_LIPIODOL_VE_Press_Release.pdf Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870473/5928522/Guerbet_Logo.jpg

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