Guillermo Ochoa fronts new campaign backing BC.Game's commitment to a regulated Mexican market

Five-time World Cup goalkeeper explains the due diligence behind his partnership, as BC.GAME reinforces its SEGOB-licensed operations, local payment rails, and rapid payouts for Mexican players.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME, the crypto and iGaming platform operating in Mexico via BCGAME.mx, today released a new brand campaign featuring Mexican football legend Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa. In the video, the five-time World Cup veteran explains the personal standards he applied before agreeing to represent the platform.

The video campaign features the legendary goalkeeper speaking about his reasons to partner with and endorse BC.GAME, including how he tested the platform himself, established trust and fairness, and why Mexican players can trust BC.GAME.mx.

"Trust is never given to you, you earn it," Ochoa says in the video. "After five World Cups, if there's one thing I've learned, it's that. So before I put my name next to any brand, I ask the hard questions first."

For Ochoa, that meant verifying BC.GAME's regulatory standing and operational practices first hand. "I asked about their license. BC.GAME holds a legitimate SEGOB permit and operates legally in Mexico. I asked about how people pay. You can deposit at your neighborhood OXXO, or transfer straight from your bank through SPEI. I checked all of it myself."

The goalkeeper, who is renowned for his longevity, sharp reflexes and read of the game, connected what made him great on the pitch directly to his decision to partner with BC.GAME. "The real question is: do they actually pay you when you win? The answer is yes. Withdrawals take minutes, not weeks. As a goalkeeper, you learn to sense when something's off. Here, everything was clear."

The campaign closes on a note of both belonging and responsibility. "In Mexico, football isn't just something you watch, it's something you feel. The incredible moments, and the heartbreak, too. But it's always something we share. Now we get to share that with BC.GAME," Ochoa says. "One more thing: remember, this is entertainment. Play smart, play responsibly. See you on the pitch."

A broader bet on Mexico

Ochoa's campaign lands alongside a wider push by BC.GAME to establish Mexico as a key market for regulated iGaming in Latin America. According to Erick Sapien, BC.GAME's Mexico Country Manager, the country offers a rare combination of market size, smartphone adoption, digital infrastructure, and a strong football culture, which Sapien describes as "a recipe for success" for the sector.

"Compliance is not an afterthought, it forms a core pillar of sustainable expansion," Sapien said, highlighting BC.GAME.mx's alignment with local licensing requirements as the foundation for long-term player trust. "Operating within Mexico's established regulatory framework gives responsible operators the foundation to build long-term player trust and sustainable local operations."

Sapien also frames the Ochoa partnership as central to that strategy rather than a standalone marketing play. "Football in Mexico is not merely a sport; it is a shared cultural passion that spans generations," he said, noting that partnerships with figures like Ochoa allow the platform to build tailored football communications and fan experiences that "standard global campaigns simply cannot match".

Built on transparency

BC.GAME states that the campaign's emphasis on fast, reliable payouts reflects operational commitments already built into BCGAME.mx. These include provably fair verification, local payment integration via OXXO and SPEI, and easily accessible responsible gaming resources.

"Securing a foothold in the market is only the first step," Sapien said. "Long-term user retention depends on intuitive navigation, transparent payment processing, responsive support, and clear account management."

Ochoa backing BC.GAME

BC.GAME announced the signing of Mexican football legend Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa as brand ambassador in July 2026. The partnership represents a significant step in BC.GAME's localised growth strategy, with Ochoa supporting football-led brand communications, promotions and fan engagement activity designed specifically for Mexican audiences.

As one of the most recognisable figures in Mexican football, Ochoa brings strong local credibility and international profile to BC.GAME at a time when football culture in Mexico is attracting heightened global attention.

You can watch the full video here: https://gosh.com/MemoOchoa/clip?file_id=5001834821236907880

About BCGAME.MX

BC.GAME is a global iGaming platform offering sports betting and casino entertainment built on regulatory compliance, local payment access, and provably fair technology. BC.GAME promotes responsible gaming and encourages players to treat all platform activity as entertainment. Players must be of legal age to participate.

BCGAME.MX operates in Mexico under permit DGAJS/SCEVF/P-06/2005-Ter, held by PRODUCCIONES MOVILES S.A DE C.V, in union with UNOCAPALI LA PAZ OPERADORA S.A DE C.V, in accordance with Dirección General de Juegos y Sorteos (DGJS) authorizations DGJS/1580/2021 and DGJS/DCRCA/2921/2021. BCGAME.MX is managed by PUBLIPLAY MEXICO, S.A. de C.V. (reg. no. N-2024037717).

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