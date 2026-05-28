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Haier Biomedical Achieves Double No. 1 Ranking in Euromonitor's Global Life Science Lab Equipment Report, Caps Three-Phase Global Expansion

28 maggio 2026 | 15.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical (SHA: 688139) has been named the No. 1 Chinese brand in global life science laboratory equipment sales and No. 1 in overseas sales in the same category, according to 2025 data published by Euromonitor International. The dual ranking places Haier Biomedical at the front of a competitive global field and caps a three-phase international expansion that has delivered a compound annual growth rate exceeding 20 percent.

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Euromonitor International is one of the world's leading independent market research firms, and its rankings are widely used as benchmarks across global procurement and industry analysis. The two No. 1 positions cover total global sales revenue and overseas sales revenue measured among Chinese-owned brands in the life science laboratory equipment category. The rankings span all global markets, confirming that Haier Biomedical is competing at the highest level against established international manufacturers.

The rankings also carry practical weight for international partners. In a field where equipment reliability, regulatory compliance, and long-term service support are critical to procurement decisions, independent verification of market leadership provides an additional layer of confidence for institutions evaluating suppliers.

Haier Biomedical's international growth began with targeted projects, working directly with organizations including UNICEF and the WHO to solve specific unmet needs and building a leading position in solar-powered vaccine storage. From there, the company scaled its distribution network to cover 160 countries through more than 800 active dealer relationships. The current phase focuses on embedding full operational capabilities in key regions: local warehousing, sales, marketing, product planning, and R&D.

The company now operates overseas R&D centers in the UK, Italy, and Japan, each focused on specific product lines including centrifuges, cold chain and automation storage solutions, incubators, and biosafety cabinets. In the UK and continental Europe, dedicated product specialists in automation and centrifuge technology provide on-site support for GMP compliance, air safety, and sample purification, positioning Haier Biomedical as a laboratory workflow partner. Service standards developed in the US and UK are being replicated across the EU, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

In Q1 2026, revenue in Germany, Australia, and Canada grew more than 50 percent, while Eastern Europe, South Asia, and Brazil each exceeded 100 percent year-on-year growth, with centrifuges and incubators both doubling in volume. In the pharmaceutical sector, Haier Biomedical is part of the supply chains of multiple leading pharmaceutical companies across key countries including Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Singapore, the US, Israel, and India. The company's Ultra Energy series holds all eight top positions in the US Energy Star rankings for its category, making it the bestselling line in that segment.

Looking ahead, Haier Biomedical is set to deepen its localization investments and expand its product range, with the goal of helping global biopharmaceutical and life sciences laboratories improve efficiency and sustainability, as part of the company's vision to lead the world in delivering integrated life sciences tools and intelligent productivity platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.haiermedical.com/ .

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haier-biomedical-achieves-double-no-1-ranking-in-euromonitors-global-life-science-lab-equipment-report-caps-three-phase-global-expansion-302784531.html

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