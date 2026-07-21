Haier Biomedical Presents Digital Blood Management Platform at ISBT Congress 2026, Advancing Its Transition from Equipment Provider to Full-Process Solution Partner

Driving Digital Transformation in Blood Management for Plasma Collection Centers, Hospitals, and Blood Bank Centers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical (SHA: 688139) participated at the ISBT Congress 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, presenting its blood product portfolio and integrated workflow solutions to the global transfusion market. This participation highlights the company's leadership in delivering intelligent blood safety and smart management solutions powered by IoT technology.

At the congress, Haier Biomedical further accelerated its transformation from an equipment provider to a comprehensive full-process solution provider, unveiling an integrated blood management solution covering the entire workflow—from blood collection and component processing to low-temperature storage, intelligent transportation, and clinical application.

The company spotlighted core equipment, including the EU MDR-certified Plasma Apheresis System, Automatic Blood Component Separator, Plasma Contact Shock Freezer, and Automated Blood Management Refrigerator, along with integrated solutions tailored for plasma collection stations, hospitals, and blood banks, providing strong support for the high-quality development of the regional plasma industry.

Automation Solution Specialist Daniele Pericolini presented the deployment of Haier Biomedical's R-Series Automated Blood Management Refrigerator at the New Arcispedale Sant'Anna Hospital in Ferrara, Italy. The hospital moved from paper records and manual tracking to RFID-enabled HXC-Series Automated Blood Management Refrigerators. The digital upgrade allows instant blood bag location, bedside requests, and electronic cross-matching, reducing retrieval times to under one minute. With secure drawers, ozone sterilization, automatic inventory, and alarms, the system delivers full traceability, zero errors, reduced waste, and a lighter workload for staff. Haier Biomedical is the only company offering RFID tags with customized integration.

Blood Chain Product Manager Zhou Weidong presented two further deployments: Brazil's HemoRio Blood Bank and the Philippines' Asia Pacific Medical Center, where the smart refrigerator enabled full digital tracking from day one without extra software.

Beyond the seminar, Haier Biomedical exhibited a complete product ecosystem covering the blood management value chain, along with comprehensive service capabilities across multiple scenarios in the blood industry. Notably, its digital blood management solution, built on an AI, automation, and IoT architecture, enables real-time monitoring and full traceability through the entire process, from collection and processing to storage and clinical application. This further enriches the product application ecosystem across all segments of the transfusion industry and supports the transition from traditional centralized blood management toward distributed, digitally connected workflows.

As the global blood management industry shifts toward intelligent, traceable, and distributed systems, Haier Biomedical is strengthening its leadership in life sciences and digital health. With its U-Blood lot solutions already operational across dozens of countries and regions, including Germany, Italy, Thailand, the Philippines, Morocco, Brazil, Zambia, and Kenya, Haier Biomedical is driving sustainable, high-quality development in the transfusion sector — advancing a future where smart blood management contributes to better health and greater well-being for humanity.

https://www.haiermedical.com/

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