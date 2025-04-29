HCLSoftware BigFix and CloudEagle.ai Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Software Governance

New solution will deliver the highest visibility, deeper savings, and unparalleled control of the Saas stack.

NOIDA, India, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, announced today a partnership with CloudEagle.ai, a leading SaaS management platform, to deliver a comprehensive solution for software governance on both devices and the Cloud. The combination of HCL BigFix's on-prem software asset management and endpoint management solutions with CloudEagle's SaaS management platform will allow businesses globally to achieve an increased return on investment on their entire software application estate.

"Our strategic partnership with CloudEagle.ai elevates our overarching goal with HCL BigFix, which is to deliver end-to-end governance for all software—whether it's SaaS, desktop or datacenter" said Kristin Hazlewood, Senior Vice President, HCLSoftware and HCL BigFix. "HCLSoftware is committed to enabling our clients with full visibility and management of their evolving environments.This partnership extends that commitment to SaaS applications."

Organizations currently require multiple vendors and integrations to manage all their software application entitlements, regardless of whether the software is on a device or in the Cloud. For the first time, a single source can govern all software applications, regardless of deployment. This greatly simplifies software governance, with further improvements expected as HCL BigFix and CloudEagle.ai collaborate.

"As organizations accelerate their cloud adoption, CIOs and CISOs need unified visibility across endpoints and SaaS applications to make informed decisions on risk, spend, and compliance," said Chirag Mehta, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "The partnership between HCL BigFix and CloudEagle is a timely move—converging software asset management and SaaS governance to simplify operations, strengthen security, and reduce costs across the entire IT landscape"

Gartner reports that organizations waste approximately 25% of the average $1000 per user per year spent on SaaS applications. Combined with the known difficulties in managing software applications on devices, there is a significant opportunity to reduce complexity and vendor count when managing the entire software application ecosystem.

"We are excited to partner with HCL BigFix, the market's pre-eminent EndPoint Management solution" said Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai. "BigFix's cross-platform endpoint management and real-time remediation align perfectly with our AI-driven SaaS discovery, access governance, and procurement automation. Together, we're delivering a unified solution that gives enterprises full visibility and control across devices and SaaS apps—improving security, reducing spend, and simplifying compliance in today's hybrid IT landscape," said Nidhi Jain, CEO and Founder of CloudEagle.ai.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is a global leader in software innovation and the software division of HCLTech. We develop, market, sell, and support transformative solutions across various industries, including business and industry, intelligent operations, total experience, data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Our commitment to customer success and our core values of integrity, inclusion, value creation, people-centricity, and social responsibility drive us to deliver best-in-class software products that empower organizations to achieve their goals. With a rich heritage of pioneering spirit, HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500. Learn more about how we can help you achieve your goals.

About CloudEagle.ai

CloudEagle.ai is a leading AI-powered SaaS management and governance platform that helps IT, finance, security, and procurement teams manage, govern, and renew all SaaS apps from one place. It has processed over $3.5B in SaaS spend and saved enterprises like RingCentral and Automation Anywhere over $250M in software spend. With 500+ direct integrations, CloudEagle provides complete visibility, automates onboarding/offboarding, access reviews, license optimization, and renewals while strengthening compliance for SOX, GDPR, ISO 27001, and more. Our innovation is driven by one core focus, and that is delivering real value to our customers. Every feature is built with their challenges in mind, because customer success fuels everything we do.

