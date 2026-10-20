Hengrui Pharma Previews ESMO Congress 2026 with 64 Research Findings Across Its Innovative Oncology Portfolio

SHANGHAI, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengrui Pharma will present 64 research findings at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Madrid, Spain, from October 23 to 27, 2026. These include three Proffered Paper presentations, three Rapid Oral presentations, 32 Posters and 26 e-Posters.

Participating for the eleventh consecutive year, Hengrui Pharma will share progress across more than ten cancer areas and host an exhibition booth for the second consecutive year.

Advancing ADC Innovation in Breast and Lung Cancers

Two independently developed ADCs, HER2-targeted trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811) and HER3-targeted ruzaltatug rezetecan (SHR-A2009), have been selected for Proffered Paper presentations. These studies address treatment needs in breast and lung cancers.

Trastuzumab rezetecan will feature in HORIZON-Breast06, a randomized phase 3 study in HER2-low advanced breast cancer led by Academician Binghe Xu of the Cancer Hospital at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. The findings will further explore its therapeutic potential in this patient population. Trastuzumab rezetecan is being developed for more than ten indications, including breast, lung, gastric, colorectal and cervical cancers.

HERON-Lung01, led by Professor Yi-Long Wu of Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, will present interim analyses comparing ruzaltatug rezetecan with platinum-based chemotherapy in EGFR-mutated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer progressing after EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) treatment. China's National Medical Products Administration accepted its marketing application for review in July 2026. The ADC has also received US Food and Drug Administration Fast Track designation for EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC progressing after a third-generation EGFR-TKI and platinum-based chemotherapy. A phase 3 trial is also evaluating ruzaltatug rezetecan with an EGFR-TKI as first-line treatment for EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

With HER2 and HER3 among its key targets, Hengrui Pharma has built an ADC development pipeline spanning multiple targets and continues to expand potential applications across cancer types and treatment settings. Its portfolio combines further development of established targets with exploration of emerging targets.

Expanding Clinical Value Across Established and Emerging Therapies

Hengrui Pharma's established PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab will feature in UNION, a phase 3 trial of neoadjuvant short-course radiotherapy followed by camrelizumab and chemotherapy for locally advanced rectal cancer. A Rapid Oral presentation will share phase 2 findings on Nectin-4-targeted ADC SHR-A2102 in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

Another Rapid Oral presentation will report preliminary phase 2 results for KRAS G12D inhibitor HRS-4642 plus chemotherapy, with or without adebrelimab, as perioperative therapy for KRAS G12D-mutant pancreatic cancer. HRS-4642 combined with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel has received breakthrough therapy designation in China for first-line treatment of advanced or metastatic KRAS G12D-mutant pancreatic cancer.

Sharing Chinese Innovation with the Global Oncology Community

Hengrui Pharma's R&D and innovation teams will join oncology experts and researchers at the congress, supporting international scientific exchange on its innovative products and research.

Jo Feng, President and COO of Hengrui Pharma, said: "This year marks the eleventh time we have participated in ESMO, with 64 research presentations - a new record for Hengrui. We look forward to sharing our latest advances in innovative drug development, presenting clinical evidence demonstrating meaningful benefits for patients, and bringing more Chinese innovation to benefit patients worldwide.

About Hengrui Pharma

Hengrui Pharma is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of high-quality medicines to address unmet clinical needs. Its therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, immunological and respiratory diseases, and neuroscience. Driven by a patient-focused philosophy since its founding in 1970, Hengrui Pharma remains committed to advancing human health by striving to conquer diseases, improve health, and extend lives through the power of science and technology. For more information, visit us at Hengrui.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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