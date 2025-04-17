circle x black
Sabato 19 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 13:31
Comunicato stampa

Henlius 2025 Global R&D Day: Harnessing the Power of Innovation to Propel Global Strategy to New Heights

17 aprile 2025 | 10.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Henlius (2696.HK) held its 2025 Global R&D Day themed "Collaborate to Create," gathering senior executives, experts, and industry leaders to discuss R&D advances, strategic planning, and cutting-edge therapies. The event attracted hundreds from academia, industry, and investment sectors.

Henlius showcased its robust innovative pipeline, including serplulimab (anti-PD-1 mAb), HLX22 (anti-HER2 mAb), and HLX43 (PD-L1 ADC), which aim to address unmet needs in lung and gastrointestinal cancers. HLX43, China's first and the world's second PD-L1 ADC, combines a proprietary antibody with MediLink's dual-release payload, demonstrating promising preclinical efficacy and good safety profiles. Meanwhile, HLX22 targets HER2-positive gastric cancer with a novel mechanism to block tumor signaling pathways, positioning it as a potential first-line therapy for the treatment of HER2 positive GC, as well as a potential treatment option in patients with HER2-positive cancers.

In addition to its innovative pipeline and portfolio, the company highlighted its three innovative technology platforms, including Hinova TCE (tri-specific T-cell engager) platform for solid tumors, the proprietary ADC platform Hanjugator™, and the AI-driven drug discovery platform HAI Club, which have formed a collaborative R&D matrix to accelerate the development of differentiated therapies. Meanwhile, Henlius is strategically advancing the development of its proprietary hyaluronidase Henozye™ and subcutaneous injection technologies, accelerating formulations for novel drugs and biosimilars while extending product lifecycles.

Globalization remains a key focus for Henlius, with Japan prioritized as a strategic market under its "Internationalization 2.0" strategy. Henlius leverages Japan's aging population and regulatory environment to advance clinical trials for HLX22 and serplulimab (anti-PD-1), aiming to build an end-to-end value chain from R&D to commercialization. At the "Partnering for Success" panel, 2022 Nobel Laureate Prof. Carolyn Bertozzi highlighted the promise of sialoglycan-targeting therapies in oncology and immunology. Through the collaboration with Henlius, the development of human sialidase fusion protein HLX79 (E-602) has been accelerated. Industry leaders underscored Henlius' integrated capabilities in antibody development, clinical execution, and global-quality manufacturing as key drivers for forging high-impact alliances. Driven by "trust-driven" partnerships, the company expands its therapeutic ecosystem globally.

The event concluded with a call for industry-wide collaboration to bridge the preclinical-clinical gap, leveraging AI and data-driven strategies to accelerate patient-centric innovation. In 2025, Henlius aims to transform technological advancements into clinical value, reinforcing China's role in global biopharma.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/henlius-2025-global-rd-day-harnessing-the-power-of-innovation-to-propel-global-strategy-to-new-heights-302431347.html

Comunicato stampa

