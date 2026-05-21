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Hikvision brings AI to video compression with Guanlan Encoding, cutting storage costs by up to 50%

21 maggio 2026 | 11.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has announced the launch of Guanlan Encoding, an AI-powered video compression technology that delivers 30%–50% average storage savings without compromising critical footage quality.

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As resolutions climb, channel counts expand, and retention periods extend, storage has become one of the dominant cost drivers in video security. Guanlan Encoding is built on the H.265 international standard and is powered by Hikvision's Guanlan Large-Scale AI Model. It extends Guanlan from video analytics into the encoding pipeline.

In security deployments, especially those of substantial scale, Guanlan Encoding can halve HDD requirements and rack space while significantly reducing long-term power consumption – lowering total cost of ownership across the project lifecycle.

Keep the focus, cut the storage

Conventional codecs treat every pixel equally, forcing operators to choose between higher-definition imagery and more efficient storage. Guanlan Encoding eliminates that dilemma. It identifies key objects in a scene – such as people and vehicles – and preserves them at full clarity through precision Region of Interest (ROI) segmentation, while ultra-compressing redundant background data.

"Storage efficiency has almost always come at the cost of quality – until now," said Jason Yang, Vice President of Hikvision International Business Center. "Guanlan Encoding looks at the picture first – then decides what's worth keeping in full clarity."

The technology combines two complementary modes. Dynamic Sensing adapts bitrate allocation in real time to preserve detail in complex, fast-moving scenes. Static Optimization applies ultra-high compression to still or low-motion footage, reducing some frames to just a few dozen bytes. Together, they shift video encoding from a one-size-fits-all solution toward an intelligent, encode-on-demand approach.

Tested across various scenes

Internal comparative tests between conventional H.265 and Guanlan Encoding confirm consistent bitrate savings:

Standards-compliant, zero migration

Because Guanlan Encoding is built on H.265, it works seamlessly with existing H.265 decoders, Hikvision and third-party devices, and supports advanced AI analytics. Encoding format, frame rate, and resolution remain unchanged – making adoption straightforward for both new and existing projects.

Available across Hikvision's product lines

Guanlan Encoding is supported on Hikvision DeepinView(X)-Series Network and PTZ Cameras, Ultra-Series Cameras, Cameras with ColorVu 3.0, and DVRs, with continued expansion to more product lines. The technology is suited to a broad range of environments, from enterprise campuses and retail chains to public venues and critical facilities.

By embedding AI directly into the codec, Guanlan Encoding marks a step toward a future where every byte of video is captured, compressed, and stored with intent. This is the shift from compression by pixel to compression by meaning. To learn more, visit the Guanlan Encoding webpage, or contact your regional Hikvision representative to schedule a live demo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985186/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-brings-ai-to-video-compression-with-guanlan-encoding-cutting-storage-costs-by-up-to-50-302778815.html

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