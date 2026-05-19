Hill's Pet Nutrition Announces 2026 Hill's Global Symposium - "Healthy Skin Starts From Within" - Exploring the Gut-Skin Axis

Virtual registration is free and now open for veterinary professionals across Europe to access the latest insights and nutritional strategies for dermatological and gastrointestinal health

BASEL, Switzerland, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced the upcoming 2026 Hill's Global Symposium, to be hosted June 22-24 in Phuket, Thailand, and livestreamed globally. The Symposium is one of the largest free global education opportunities available for veterinary professionals, and brings together leading veterinary experts to discuss the power of nutrition and how it can fuel the microbiome to support dermatological health.

Registration is now open for the event titled, "Healthy Skin Starts From Within." The annual Symposium will build on Hill's foundation of advanced microbiome and nutritional research, and explore the connections between gut and skin health. Registrants can attend via a global livestream through Hill's Veterinary Academy. Virtual registration also provides on-demand access to all sessions after the live event concludes.

To register to Hill's Global Symposium virtually, visit your country's registration link below:

"This year's Hill's Global Symposium exemplifies Hill's commitment to supporting professionals by providing world-class education on the latest research and trends," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, global chief veterinary officer of Hill's Pet Nutrition. "At Hill's, we believe in the power of the microbiome and its influence on overall pet health, and are proud to equip veterinarians with the latest innovations to manage complex derm and gastrointestinal cases."

More than 10 renowned veterinary experts will provide insights and practical applications to guide clinical decision-making, exploring topics such as the gut-skin axis, novel dermatologic approaches, and advanced care for feline and small and mini canine patients. Among the distinguished presenters are:

"The Hill's Global Symposium provides a tremendous opportunity for veterinary professionals to get insights from some of the world's most renowned industry experts and researchers," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, Vice President and Chief Veterinary Office, Hill's EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. "The Hill's philosophy is to lead with best-in-class science and research, and that credo is reflected in the quality of speakers and content we offer veterinary professionals at this event."

Hill's Pet Nutrition is committed to supporting the health of pets through innovative therapeutic and wellness-based nutrition. The Symposium will highlight key Hill's products which support dermatological, GI and overall health.

To learn more about the 2026 Hill's Global Symposium, including the detailed agenda, full speaker roster and registration information for the free virtual event, please visit Hill's Veterinary Academy via country links above.

About Hill's Pet NutritionFounded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Plan, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

Media Contact:Melissa Chesnut Global Corporate Communications Directormediacontact@hillspet.com

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