His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Launches "Al Khail Square" at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Supreme Chairman of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, has launched Al Khail Square, an integrated development project at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club designed to elevate the equestrian sector and celebrate its deep-rooted heritage within a contemporary urban setting.

Al Khail Square reflects Abu Dhabi's vision of creating high-quality, future-ready communities that blend tradition with modern living. Conceived as a new benchmark for lifestyle, sport, and community in the capital, the development places strong emphasis on wellness, sustainability, and quality of life. Situated within the grounds surrounding the existing Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, a lush green enclave bordered by neighbouring palaces, embassies, and five-star hotels, the masterplan features pedestrian-friendly walkways, expansive open green spaces, open-to-sky environments, architecture designed to maximise natural light and enhance air quality, and advanced infrastructure with modern cooling systems to ensure year-round comfort for residents and visitors.

During the launch, Sheikh Mansour reviewed the new master plan for the club and was briefed on the project's key components by His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. The development will feature advanced equestrian facilities, premium residential units, modern healthcare amenities, a variety of retail and commercial spaces, and a new members-only club offering a fully integrated, world-class experience.

Further briefings were delivered by His Excellency Engineer Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Abu Dhabi Turf Club, along with members of the project team. They outlined the project's technical scope, implementation phases, and the approved timeline through to full completion.

Commenting on the project, Sheikh Mansour affirmed that Al Khail Square reflects the prominent status of equestrian sport in Abu Dhabi and the continued support it receives. He noted that the development will create a landmark destination that brings together authenticity and modernity, while strengthening Abu Dhabi's standing as a leading global hub for horse racing and equestrian activities.

He also highlighted the project's wider contribution to Abu Dhabi's urban, sporting, and cultural development, stressing the importance of adhering to the approved timeline to ensure delivery to the highest standards.

Engineer Ali Al Shaiba stated that Al Khail Square will redefine the architectural identity of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, transforming it into a fully integrated destination that honours its historic legacy while offering a contemporary model for premium living, leisure, and hospitality.

Building on the legacy of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, founded in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Khail Square continues the club's long-standing role in embedding equestrianism as a core element of national identity. For more than five decades, the club has served as a centre for major sporting and cultural events in the Emirate.

Strategically located at the heart of the capital, Al Khail Square is set to become one of Abu Dhabi's most distinctive lifestyle and real estate destinations, further reinforcing the Emirate's reputation as a city where equestrian heritage meets contemporary living.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845407/Final_video_with_subtitles.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845404/Al_Khail_Square_Launch.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845405/Al_Khail_Square_Launch.jpg

