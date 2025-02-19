circle x black
Mercoledì 19 Febbraio 2025
Hisense Laser TV Maintains Global No.1 Position for Six Years

19 febbraio 2025 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is once again demonstrating its dominance by securing the top position globally in Laser TV. According to data from the international market research institute Omdia, Hisense's laser TV achieved a 65.8% global market share in 2024, meaning that for every three laser TVs sold, nearly two are from Hisense. This also marks six consecutive years as the world's leading Laser TV shipment provider.

As one of the earliest entrants in the laser display market, Hisense has evolved its offerings — from single-color to triple-color laser systems, from 4K to 8K resolution, and from rollable to foldable screens — solidifying its leadership in the ultra-large screen TV segment. In 2024, Hisense recorded triple-digit year-on-year growth in key markets such as the UK, Italy, Spain, and Poland, while also posting increases of over 70% in France, Australia, and Germany.

Further establishing its leadership in the laser display industry, the Hisense PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector secured the top spot at the 2024 Prestigious Projector Showdown. This prestigious event, which evaluates ultra short throw (UST) projectors, recognized the PX3-PRO for its superior performance in color accuracy, contrast, and sharpness, solidifying Hisense's position as a pioneer in the field. With groundbreaking features like a 3,000:1 native contrast ratio, 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and TriChroma™ triple laser technology, the PX3-PRO sets new standards in home entertainment.

Hisense's Laser TV leads in eye care with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications, while its Laser TV PL1 earns ISO 14067 carbon footprint verification by TÜV Rheinland.

Hisense's relentless commitment to innovation and quality not only sustains its global leadership but also drives industry standards in ultra-large screen technology. With breakthrough advancements and impressive international growth, Hisense is poised to remain a dominant force in the evolving world of home entertainment.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense has ranked No. 2 globally in total TV shipments from 2022 to 2024, and No. 1 in 100''+ TVs segment from 2023 to 2024. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623249/Hisense_Laser_TV_ranked_global_No_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-laser-tv-maintains-global-no1-position-for-six-years-302380149.html

