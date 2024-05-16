Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Maggio 2024
Hisense Recognized in Fortune China's ESG Influential Listing for the Third Consecutive Year

16 maggio 2024 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has been named in Fortune China's ESG Influential Listing for the third consecutive year for its outstanding efforts in environment improvement, employee care and community engagement.

'Fortune' highlighted that Hisense has established 13 National Green Factories in China, and its photovoltaic power generation projects are progressively releasing a "low-carbon dividend" with an annual power generation capacity of about 70 million kWh, of which 12.85 MW was newly-built in 2023. Today, photovoltaic power generation contributes to over 11% of Hisense's overall electricity consumption.

Hisense is advocating for the establishment of a comprehensive green and low-carbon production system that encompasses the entire energy utilization process, including research and development design, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales, as well as recycling and comprehensive product utilization. Taking TV products as an example, the overall recycling rate of raw materials for Hisense Laser TV's has now reached 92%, and a 100-inch Laser TV can save more than half of the energy of LCD TV's of the same size. Furthermore, through more advanced and environmentally friendly design, Hisense ULED TVs have reduced the weight of their shells by 8%, resulting in a saving of 1,133.07 tons of plastic and 100 tons of steel in 2023 in comparison to 2022, whilst also improving resource utilization.

As of today, Hisense has 26 R&D centers, 34 industrial parks, and 64 overseas companies and offices worldwide. Hisense is actively establishing a global Supply Chain Management Center and utilizing overseas companies and marketing platforms to realize the synergistic benefits of overseas layout and supply chain, reduced logistics costs and energy consumption. Hisense also employs local employees, contributes tax revenue, promotes local economic and social development, and achieves altruistic and win-win results through global coordination.

As the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense also aims to provide football fans with an immersive game-watching experience through eco-friendly TVs, and the company will continue to adopt carbon neutral practices in its globalization strategy.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023. Hisense has grown rapidly, and now operates in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414696/Hisense.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-recognized-in-fortune-chinas-esg-influential-listing-for-the-third-consecutive-year-302147508.html

in Evidenza