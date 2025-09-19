Hisense Unveils 'Boundless' Vision at 2025 Laser Display Conference

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, hosted the 2025 Laser Display Technology and Industry Development Conference under the theme "Boundless," celebrating a decade of innovation and reaffirming its vision to break display limits.

"Boundless" reflects the spirit of Laser display—scaling from 65 to 300 inches, from homes to cars, from cinemas to industrial application scenarios—and its rise over the past decade from an emerging concept to the center of the global TV industry, evolving from niche exploration to a shared global ecosystem.

According to Technavio's 2025 report, the global projector market has shown continuous growth, with the market expanding for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2023. This market performance further validates Hisense's leading position. According to Omdia's latest H1 2025 report, Hisense has maintained the No.1 position in global laser TV shipments every year from 2019 through the first half of 2025, holding a 70.0% volume share in H1 2025. From January to August 2025, Hisense Laser products also achieved 85% sales growth and 64% revenue growth in overseas markets excluding China and Japan, underscoring its global leadership.

At the conference, Hisense showcased its global lineup embodying "Boundless." The L9Q TriChroma Laser TV and C2 Ultra triple color Laser Mini Projector, already available overseas, bring cinema-grade immersion and large-scale entertainment into homes. The L9Q Laser TV, developed with the Opéra de Paris and Devialet, delivers premium viewing from 80 to 200 inches with 5,000 ANSI Lumens, 5,000:1 contrast, with certifications including IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision, elevating home theater to the next level. The C2 Ultra, designed for Xbox, projects up to 300 inches with ultra-low latency and vivid color for gamers and movie fans.

Hisense also unveiled the world's first integrated Rollable Laser TV, a compact innovation combining screen and engine, eliminating cabinets and pre-installation surveys while blending seamlessly into interiors, truly elevating beauty from inside out.

By advancing the boundaries of size, color, form, and viewing experience, Hisense reinforces its role as a global technology leader and lifestyle creator, driving the industry forward and opening a new "Boundless" era of display.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- H12025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

