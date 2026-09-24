Hollyland WeConnect 2026 Explores What Remains Irreplaceable in the Age of AI

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For creators, AI can draft scripts, generate images, and accelerate editing workflows. In response to this changing environment, Hollyland, a leading provider of wireless audio and video transmission solutions, invited creators from over 30 countries for its brand day event, WeConnect 2026. Through online conversations, in-person gatherings, and immersive cultural experiences, the program explored a fundamental question: In the age of AI, what remains truly irreplaceable in the creative process?

From Digital Conversations to Human Connections

Before discussing creativity, WeConnect 2026 set out to reconnect creators with authentic human expression. Through "WE HEAR", Hollyland launched global conversations around AI, authenticity, and storytelling, while "The Echo" invited creators to share unfiltered sounds, thoughts, and emotions, from late-night reflections to everyday ambient moments that rarely become polished content.

The conversation then extended beyond the digital world through "WE PARK" and "WE PARTY". In the Philippines, a WE PARK bus and Song Wish Wall encouraged spontaneous public participation. Across New Delhi, São Paulo, Cairo, and Mexico City, more than 550 creators gathered for celebrations and community events. Across the events, creators spent less time discussing tools and more time exchanging personal experiences, creative challenges, and ideas for future projects.

Experience Before Creation

Moving from technological immersion to real-life sensory exploration, Hollyland organized two major experiential journeys.

27 Asia-Pacific creators traveled from Jakarta to Bali for a five-sense adventure. During the "WE CONNECT SEA" journey, participants experienced Bali's iconic Kecak Fire Dance against a cliffside sunset, immersing themselves in the island's vibrant sights and sounds. They also explored local culture through hands-on cooking experiences and civet coffee tasting, engaging their senses of touch, smell, and taste. Rather than treating these moments as content opportunities, the program encouraged participants to slow down and engage with the world around them.

The experience evolved into a creative collaboration. Divided into six teams, creators transformed their observations into 90-second short films spanning human interest documentaries, creative lifestyle vlogs, cinematic storytelling, capturing different dimensions of sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch.

The journey continued in Yunnan, China, where 24 creators from around the world participated in a cross-cultural creative experiment. Working in multinational teams, they immersed themselves in tie-dye craftsmanship, Dongba cultural traditions, local markets, communal cooking experiences, and the landscapes surrounding Yulong Snow Mountain. Through these activities, participants were encouraged to rediscover the fundamental sensory experiences that often inspire original ideas: seeing, hearing, smelling, touching, and tasting.

In Shenzhen, DAMODA presented a custom drone show to welcome global creators to the city, illuminating the night sky with Hollyland's WeConnect 2026 visual identity. Creators then visited Hollyland's headquarters, explored its latest products, and joined in-depth discussions with the R&D team. More than a technology showcase, the visit reflected Hollyland's commitment to standing alongside creators, listening to their needs, and supporting how they work and express themselves.

Same Journey, Many Perspectives

Despite working from the same locations and materials, creators produced markedly different projects.

Using Yunnan as their canvas, creators developed projects across four themes: immersive sound experiences, lifestyle storytelling, cinematic landscapes, and cultural narratives. Some focused on the sounds of markets, nature, and everyday life. Others documented local crafts, food, and human interactions. Some explored visual aesthetics through light, texture, and color, while others focused on cultural heritage and personal stories.

The same streets, traditions, and landscapes became entirely different stories depending on who was behind the camera. The resulting works will be recognized across multiple creative categories, highlighting the diversity of expression that can emerge from a shared experience.

A Commitment Beyond Technology

"Hollyland really understands what creators need, not just by building products, but by understanding how we actually work and create in real life," said Yuki Eyok, a creator from Malaysia.

As AI continues to reshape content creation, Hollyland believes technology should enhance, not replace, real-world experiences. Through continued product innovation and investment in its global creator community, Hollyland aims to remain a trusted partner for creators everywhere, empowering them to turn authentic experiences into meaningful stories.

For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/brand-events/we-connect-2026.

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