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Horion and DisplayNote Partner to Deliver a More Seamless Meeting Experience on Interactive Displays

24 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The partnership brings DisplayNote Launcher to Horion interactive displays, simplifying access to conferencing, calendars and collaboration tools

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horion, a global provider of professional interactive display solutions, today announced its partnership with DisplayNote, the experience layer for shared meeting and learning spaces. The collaboration combines DisplayNote Launcher with Horion interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) to create an integrated meeting-room solution that makes meetings simpler and more intuitive.

With DisplayNote Launcher, users can access supported conferencing applications, room calendars and frequently used tools directly from the Horion display. Meeting schedules can be displayed within the Launcher interface, while one-touch access to meetings helps users start or join calls with fewer steps.

Together, Horion and DisplayNote bring hardware and software into a more unified meeting-room experience, helping organizations reduce setup friction and provide users with a consistent way to access the tools they need.

"By combining DisplayNote Launcher with Horion's IFPDs, we are creating a more integrated and intuitive experience for modern meeting spaces," said Ryan, Global Head of Sales & Marketing at Horion. "This partnership reflects our commitment to making collaboration technology easier to use and more accessible."

"Great meeting room experiences depend on hardware and software working together as one," said Ed, CEO at DisplayNote. "By bringing DisplayNote's experience layer to Horion's interactive displays, we can make the technology in the room feel simpler and more natural for the people using it. We're looking forward to growing our partnership with Horion and working towards our long-term goal of removing friction from meeting spaces."

The integrated meeting-room solution is designed for organizations seeking a more intuitive and manageable meeting experience across corporate and professional environments.

About Horion

Horion is a global provider of professional interactive display and collaboration solutions. The company develops integrated hardware and software products designed to support communication, teamwork and digital interaction across professional environments worldwide.

About DisplayNote

DisplayNote is the experience layer for shared meeting and learning spaces, providing software solutions for meeting access, wireless collaboration and shared-space management.

For more information about the Horion, visit:global.horion.comFind us on:LinkedIn Facebook YouTube

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