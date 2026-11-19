BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing World Summit, the new international congress on urban and affordable housing hosted by the Barcelona City Council and organized by Fira de Barcelona, has closed its first edition driving new momentum to the debate on affordable urban housing worldwide. The conferences, held at the Gran Via venue, gathered 1,530 attendees including city officials, governments, real estate developers, investors, third-sector organizations and academia.

The program, featured 39 sessions structured around five topics (Urban Planning & Land Policy; Housing Regulation; Social and Affordable Housing; Building Innovation; and Renovation, Retrofit & Reuse), addressed every dimension of housing, from land availability and the regulation of rental markets strained by tourism and speculation to public, cooperative and co-housing models, new financing schemes, industrialized construction and the rehabilitation of existing housing stock.

Among the 109 speakers were Anne Hidalgo, former Mayor of Paris and Global Ambassador of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy; Anna Minton, author and Reader in Architecture at the University of East London; and Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, together with the mayors of Milan, Giuseppe Sala; Budapest, Gergely Karácsony; and Atlanta, Andre Dickens; and Eamon Ryan, Chair of the Housing Advisory Board of the European Commission.

Housing Mayors

HOWS Barcelona held the Housing Mayors Meeting, a closed-door working session bringing together mayors and senior housing officials from international cities, and the Housing Mayors Roundtable, an open discussion with mayors and global urban leaders led by the Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni. The program also incorporated the Barcelona Housing and Renovation Forum (FHAR), previously held as a standalone event over four editions.

HOWS Barcelona is hosted by the Barcelona City Council and supported by the European Union, the Spanish Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda, and the Government of Catalonia, and is held in collaboration with the Barcelona Metropolitan Area (AMB), the European Investment Bank (EIB), C40 Cities, UN-Habitat and Metropolis.

The summit was held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress –organized with EIT Urban Mobility–, Tomorrow.Blue Economy, the Barcelona Deep Tech Summit and the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, which together gathered 29,721 attendees and 1,276 exhibitors.

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