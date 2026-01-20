HOZO Announces Kickstarter Launch of NeoSander, a Palm-Sized Precision Detail Sander for Evolved Makers

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOZO today launched a Kickstarter campaign of NeoSander, a palm-sized detail sander engineered for evolved makers who demand precision, control, and versatility in fine-detail work.

A New Category of Palm-Sized Detail Sanding

NeoSander is introduced as the world's first palm-sized detail sander powered by a patented high-speed reciprocating linear motor, delivering straight-line sanding motion at up to 13,000 strokes per minute (SPM). Unlike traditional rotary tools, NeoSander is designed specifically for controlled micro sanding, offering improved stability and surface protection for intricate applications.

Engineered for Micro-Precision Control

The tool supports adjustable stroke lengths ranging from 0.6 to 1.8 mm, enabling accurate sanding on delicate surfaces, edges, and tight spaces without gouging or excessive material removal. With concentricity below 0.05 mm—significantly more precise than conventional reciprocating sanders—NeoSander delivers consistent, high-accuracy results.

Patented Linear Motor and Reciprocating Advantage

NeoSander's straight-line reciprocating motion reduces vibration, minimizes airborne dust, and improves access to narrow gaps and corners. At its core is a first-of-its-kind patented linear motor that drives the sanding head directly, eliminating gears and rods to reduce energy loss and improve responsiveness. Stepless speed control allows users to fine-tune performance across materials and detail levels.

Modular Sanding Heads and Mini Saw Capability

The system includes eight interchangeable sanding heads—Pointed Tip, Flat (Slim, Medium, Large), Half-Cylinder, Arc, Acute Angle, and Right Angle—paired with an eight-head, eight-grit workflow that streamlines sanding progression. Beyond sanding, NeoSander converts into a palm-sized mini reciprocating saw with curved and jigsaw-style blades, featuring a patented anti-binding design for smoother cutting.

Lightweight Tool Built for Detail-Focused Creators

Weighing just 3.13 oz (89 g), NeoSander is lightweight, cordless, and ergonomically designed, with an internal counterweight system that reduces vibration by up to 85 percent. Built with an aluminum alloy shell, fast charging, and splashproof wet sanding support, it is designed for real-world workshops and studios.

NeoSander is built for detail-focused creators, including 3D printing enthusiasts, DIY hobbyists, woodworkers, model builders, car modifiers, jewelry designers, and nail artists. The launch builds on HOZO's proven Kickstarter track record, with more than $2.8 million raised and over 16,000 backers worldwide.

Launch Information and Media Resources

The NeoSander Kickstarter campaign launches on January 20. Additional campaign details can be found at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hozodesign/neosander-mini-electric-reciprocating-detail-sander

