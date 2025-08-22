HUAWEI AppGallery Invites You to Dive into Award-Winning Tree of Savior: NEO - Live Demos & Exclusive Events Await at Gamescom 2025

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all adventurers! Neocraft's Tree of Savior: NEO has conquered the 2025 Mobile Gamer Awards, clinching the Best Trending AppGallery Game Award with its pulse-pounding gameplay and global fan frenzy. On HUAWEI AppGallery, Tree of Savior: NEO is pushing mobile MMORPGs to new heights, and Gamescom 2025 is your chance to dive in!

Tree of Savior: NEO revives the legendary Tree of Savior saga with vibrant visuals and dynamic mechanics, immersing you in a living world of ancient trees. Choose from five divine classes—Guard, Mage, Healer, Gunslinger, or Hunter—to stun foes with Shield Bash, strike with Stealth Ambush, or command Cat Spirits. Conquer 50+ bosses in 150+ dungeons, join PvE raids, lead guild wars, or craft buffs in your cottage, thriving with a vibrant community.

Available on HUAWEI AppGallery, Tree of Savior: NEO amplifies the thrill with special events like double XP weekends and rare loot drops, tailored for its devoted community. Blast foes with a Gunslinger's rapid-fire shots or heal with a Healer's Mass Heal, enjoying seamless gameplay and rewards. The Best Trending Game Award highlights its success, driven by precise manual combat, auto-battle, and player updates.

Dive into the Tree of Savior: NEO Live at Gamescom 2025Get ready for an exciting adventure at HUAWEI AppGallery's Hall 9, Booth A.040 in Cologne, Germany, where Tree of Savior: NEO comes alive with sprawling fantasy realms and adrenaline-charged battles before the next blockbuster update. The booth offers a thrilling gaming experience featuring gameplay demos, epic cosplay with unique merchandise, and high-stakes tournaments, enhanced by the presence of Hyoga.x, our Master of Ceremonies. Known for his dynamic presence and creative energy, Hyoga.x captivates a strong following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram with engaging content and charismatic storytelling.

HUAWEI AppGallery: A Rising Hub for GamersAlongside Tree of Savior: NEO's victory, HUAWEI AppGallery is nominated for Best App Store at the Mobile Gamer Awards for the third consecutive year. With a curated lineup of top-tier games and a player-first ethos, AppGallery is a global powerhouse. As the final results loom, AppGallery remains a prominent force in mobile gaming innovation, building on its strong reputation and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.

Seize Your Quest NowDon't miss your shot to experience the excitement at Hall 9, Booth A.040 during Gamescom 2025. Connect with fellow gamers, explore innovative features, and celebrate the future of mobile gaming! Pre-register on HUAWEI AppGallery to unlock exclusive rewards and early access to new content. Follow AppGallery for updates on its Best Gaming Platform nomination and highlights from the Mobile Gamer Awards, plus insights into the latest booth activities!

About HUAWEI AppGalleryAppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices, boasting a collection of 18 app categories featuring premium content curated globally. As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, finance, entertainment, and others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756147/Huawei_NEO_Game.jpg

