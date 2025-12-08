Huawei Celebrates Türkiye's Leading Developers and Designers at Istanbul Awards Event

ISTANBUL, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Mobile Services today hosted the Türkiye Developer & Designer Awards in Istanbul, honouring the country's most innovative app developers and watch face designers for their outstanding contributions to Huawei's wearable ecosystem.

Wan Fei, Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group Türkiye, states:

"Today's awards celebrate not only creativity and technical excellence, but also the spirit of innovation that drives our wearable ecosystem forward. Türkiye's developers and designers have shown remarkable vision and talent, and we are confident that their contributions will inspire new possibilities across Europe. Together, we are building a future where technology empowers creativity and connects people in meaningful ways."

Türkiye boasts a vibrant creative community and a rapidly growing wearable user base, making it a cornerstone of Huawei's global vision. By fostering collaboration and recognizing local talent, Huawei is strengthening partnerships and working closely with designers and developers to deliver richer, more personalized wearable experiences for users worldwide.

Shan Xuefeng, Vice President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Europe, comments: "This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering local talent and fostering innovation across Europe. By recognizing Türkiye's developers and designers, we are not only celebrating creativity but also building a stronger ecosystem that delivers personalized, cutting-edge experiences for our global users."

This year's awards also honored three outstanding partners, Akbank, Garanti BBVA and Turkish Technology - a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines for their exceptional contributions to Huawei's wearable ecosystem. Their commitment to innovation and customer experience reflects the shared vision of creating smarter, more connected lifestyles.

Huawei's Leadership in Wearables MarketHuawei continues to lead the global wearable market, securing the top spot for two consecutive quarters with a 20.2% share in Q2 2025, according to IDC.

Empowering Innovation Through Strategic PartnershipThe event spotlighted Huawei's open and interconnected ecosystem, empowering developers and designers to innovate and connect with global audiences – especially through the creative realm of watch face design, which taps into Türkiye's renowned design heritage.

A highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Huawei Consumer Group and Garanti BBVA, expanding cooperation in smart payment solutions. Building on the successful Garanti BBVA-Huawei collaboration for contactless smartwatch payments, this partnership enhances digital convenience and seamless transactions for users across Türkiye.

The awards ceremony not only recognized outstanding achievements but also reinforced Huawei's vision of win–win partnerships that benefit the wearable experience of both creators and consumers.

About HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS)

HUAWEI Mobile Services aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include AppGallery, Watch Faces, Mobile Cloud, Browser, Assistant, Petal Ads and more. HUAWEI Mobile Services covers HarmonyOS running on more than 1 billion devices globally, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user. HMS has solidified its position as one of the top 3 mobile ecosystems in the world. Dedicated to providing easy-to-use development and function components for app developers, HMS Core actively opens a cross-platform ecosystem, supporting multiple devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and smart screens.

