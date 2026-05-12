Huawei Launches "Advancing Smart Retail Across Europe" Program to Accelerate Transformation

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held its Europe Retail Summit 2026 and Retail Technology Session during the Huawei European Retail China Tour 2026 in Shenzhen. The event, themed "Smart Retail • Intelligent Europe," focused on key retail scenarios such as smart stores, intelligent warehousing and logistics, and intelligent marketing. During the event, Huawei launched the "Advancing Smart Retail Across Europe" program, aiming to help European retailers accelerate digital and intelligent transformation using advanced ICT infrastructure, AI, big data, cloud services, intelligent connectivity, and more.

The "Advancing Smart Retail Across Europe" Program

This program, intended to address the intelligent upgrade needs of European retailers, focuses on scenarios including cloud infrastructure, AI innovations, data intelligence, and ecosystem collaboration. Huawei aims to work with European retail customers and partners to explore innovative paths for smart retail and promote digital capabilities in core scenarios such as store operations, customer experience, omnichannel collaboration, and enterprise management.

Huawei Proposes Path for Intelligent Upgrades in European Retail Sector

Zhang Yichi, President of Huawei Retail and Service BU, stated that the retail industry is rapidly advancing towards a new phase characterized by enhanced experience, improved efficiency, and AI-driven decision-making. "Based on its decade of retail experience, Huawei is committed to being a partner and enabler in the intelligent transformation of the retail industry. Huawei will continue to leverage its advantages in digital infrastructure, and work with European customers and partners to build a smart retail ecosystem, helping the industry go intelligent," said Zhang.

Jin Liyang, Director of Huawei European Enterprise Integrated Accounts Dept, said in 2026, Huawei will continue to help European retailers enhance customer experience, operations, and cut costs, with a focus on smart stores, intelligent warehousing, and digital marketing. "Huawei and partners will help European retailers enhance four digital capabilities: converged networks, simplified O&M, personalized services, and top-notch experience, boosting their business growth," said Jin.

The European retail industry is now undergoing a new round of transformation. Retail businesses are boosting their competitiveness by enhancing customer experience, omnichannel operations, store efficiency, data intelligence, and sustainability. Huawei believes that future retailers will move on from separated digital projects to systematic intelligent upgrades, using intelligent connectivity, cloud infrastructure, AI, and open ecosystem collaboration to build smart retail capabilities.

Under the "Advancing Smart Retail Across Europe" program, Huawei will continue to promote the deep integration of ICTs, cloud, and AI with retail. This will help retail customers improve store operational efficiency, optimize customer experience, and accelerate intelligent innovation.

Implementing Intelligent Retail Upgrades with Comprehensive Capabilities

For smart stores, Huawei provides retail network, SD-WAN, Wi-Fi 7, IoT converged access, and intelligent O&M capabilities to help retail enterprises improve store connectivity, O&M efficiency, and sustainability.

In terms of AI and data intelligence, Huawei leverages its computing platform and AI model capabilities to help retail enterprises implement AI applications. Huawei also works with partners to innovate in areas like intelligent supply, smart stores, intelligent marketing, and decision-making.

When it comes to cloud-based innovations, Huawei Cloud provides cloud native, Model as a Service (MaaS), data intelligence, and industry solutions to help retail enterprises achieve agile application iteration, elastic service expansion, and full-process digital upgrades.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to deepen its collaboration with European retail customers and partners. By leveraging our leading ICT infrastructure, cloud services, AI capabilities, and open ecosystem, we aim to drive the implementation of smart retail innovations in more scenarios. This will help European retail enterprises improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and achieve more sustainable business growth.

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