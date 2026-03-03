Huawei Showcases New Enterprise Optical Products at MWC 2026 to Accelerate Intelligent Transformation Across Industries

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, held in Barcelona from March 2 to 5, Huawei showcased its latest advancements in optical technologies for enterprise customers under the theme "Optical-Intelligence Convergence, Powering AI for All Industries." Huawei engaged with customers, partners, standards organizations, and technology leaders to accelerate intelligent transformation across industries.

As the intelligent era accelerates, AI and digital technologies are reshaping industries and ecosystems with unprecedented depth and breadth. For enterprise scenarios, Huawei unveiled cutting-edge solutions and products, including iFTTO, industry optical communication networks, next-generation FAN, and fiber sensing.

In addition, Huawei presented scenario-specific solutions that integrate optical technologies with industry scenarios in the exhibition areas for sectors such as electric power, ISP, education, healthcare, transportation, and government.

Huawei is committed to collaborating with industry partners to drive optical network innovation and accelerate AI adoption across homes and industries worldwide.

