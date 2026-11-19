SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humyn Labs, a Physical AI research and deployment company, today announced USD 47 million in Series A funding to accelerate robot deployment-readiness across real-world environments in Brazil, South Korea, and India.

The USD 26 million equity round was led by Accel, with participation from Prosus Ventures, BeeGlobal, Finserv Intelligence through Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Alts AI Opportunities Fund, Dallas Venture Capital, Lighthouse Canton, Jump Trading LLC, and marquee angel investor Anita Pramoda, former CFO of Epic. The USD 21 million venture debt round was led by Lighthouse Canton, with participation from Trifecta Capital.

Humyn Labs has surpassed USD 50 million in annualised revenue within six months of operations. Working with frontier AI labs, robotics companies, and world-model developers, it runs capture and enrichment operations across 20+ countries in Latin America, East Asia, and South and Southeast Asia.

The funding will support deployment-readiness infrastructure in Brazil, South Korea, and India; capture hardware and enrichment engines; and on-the-ground presence in San Francisco, London, and Seoul.

Founded in 2026 by Manish Agarwal (IIM Ahmedabad) and Ishank Gupta (The Wharton School), Humyn Labs turns human experience into physical understanding for robots by capturing real-world work across factories, warehouses, farms, and homes. Its proprietary capture devices record specific jobs to lab requirements, while its data engine converts recordings into labelled, training-ready datasets with verified provenance across sight, sound, motion, and touch.

Manish Agarwal, Co-founder, Humyn Labs, said, "Physical AI will only be as good as the real-world data it learns from. This funding will help us strengthen our research, build trust with labs and enterprises, and expand globally. With a USD 10 billion opportunity in data infrastructure, we aim to build a USD 1 billion annual revenue business."

Ishank Gupta, Co-founder, Humyn Labs, said, "A robot does not learn a job from the internet; it learns from the person who has done it for twenty years on the floor. We bring the model lab and site operator onto that floor together so every deployment teaches the next model."

Pratik Agarwal, Partner, Accel, said, "Physical AI is a defining technology shift of the next decade, and data and deployment are where the real moat will be built. Humyn Labs has the technical depth and customer pull to be a category leader."

Explore careers at humynlabs.ai/careers.

Contact:Sharmilee DaruSD@4WDtechPR.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/humyn-labs-raises-usd-47m-in-series-a-to-scale-physical-ai-research-and-deployment-302944293.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.