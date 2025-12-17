circle x black
IBMA welcomes the publication of the Proposal for the Simplification Package Omnibus

17 dicembre 2025 | 13.01
Important milestone for the biocontrol industry

BRUSSELS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBMA, The International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association welcomes the publication of the European Commission's Proposal for the Simplification Package Omnibus including targeted amendments of EU Regulation 1107/2009. This is a significant step forward in accelerating market access for biocontrol active substances and products, providing European farmers with essential tools for sustainable agriculture.

"This proposal represents a pivotal moment for the biocontrol industry," said Karel Bolckmans, President of IBMA. "By streamlining regulatory processes, we can foster innovation in Europe and provide farmers with the tools they need to embrace sustainable crop protection."

Biocontrol solutions offer targeted and effective pest and disease management with minimal impact on the environment and human health. They are crucial for farmers transitioning to more sustainable practices in all agricultural systems.

Key Proposed Amendments:

Jennifer Lewis, Executive Director of IBMA, added, "The simplification package is a positive step that aligns with the European Commission's Vision for Agriculture. The measures proposed will lead to biocontrol solutions reaching the market faster, supporting farmers to continue to manage pests and diseases effectively amid increasing pressures on productivity from climate change."

"When biodiversity loss and climate change are outperforming policy development and regulation, an extension of the toolbox for farmers can significantly contribute to reaching environmental goals. This proposal shows that simplifying procedures and removing administrative dead ends can go hand in hand with high safety standards, and can help farmers deliver on sustainability, resilience and food security", Jurgen Tack, Secretary General – CEO of European Landowners Organisation (ELO).

The proposed changes maintain robust safety standards while enabling faster access to the market for biocontrol solutions. By reducing administrative burdens and allowing provisional authorization and enhancing mutual recognition, the simplification package will boost the competitiveness of both farmers and the European biocontrol industry. This will create a more attractive investment climate for European biocontrol companies.  

IBMA looks forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders and discussions in the European Parliament and the Council to ensure the future implementation of these measures. This way, we continue to build a more resilient and sustainable agriculture in Europe.

