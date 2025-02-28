ICNMaster Facilitates Intelligence Transition Towards Core Network AN Level 4 for Higher Network Stability and Efficiency

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global digital transformation expedites, the use of Autonomous Network (AN) has become an industry norm. In 2024, 73 global partners contributed to the sixth edition of TM Forum's AN whitepaper, and 61 companies signed the AN Manifesto, marking the wide adoption of ANs in the communications industry. ANs integrate AI into network O&M to drive the digital intelligence transformation of operators.

On the way towards AN Level 4, Huawei's core network O&M intelligent solution – ICNMaster preferentially offers autonomy in high-value scenarios and develops E2E automatic and intelligent capabilities based on network changes and fault management. This improves network O&M efficiency and stability.

As cloud native are more widely applied and new RAT is introduced continuously. Conventional O&M, which relies heavily on manual operations, can no longer meet the ever-growing service requirements. Frequent network incidents and soaring O&M costs are exerting significant pressures on operators, also posing risks to brand loyalty. Therefore, operators are prioritizing the enhancement of core network O&M efficiency and high network stability.

Simplified O&M: Agents Boost the Quality and Efficiency of Operations

Conventional troubleshooting relies on expert experience and intricate tools, making it time-consuming and inefficient. ICNMaster employs AI, telecom foundation models, and digital twins to swiftly detect and analyze network faults and solve key service issues quickly, minimizing the need for manual intervention. ICNMaster can automatically diagnose faults and provide solutions in minutes, ensuring maximum service continuity.

In addition, agents are extensively used for complaint analysis, alarm handling, fault rectification, service provisioning, and configuration changes. By working together, agents enable continual optimization of production processes, which significantly reduces tedious manual tasks for core network engineers and frees them up for more specialized work. This collaboration enhances O&M capabilities of the entire team.

High Stability: Stability Standards Build Robust, Survivable Networks Capable of Fast Recovery

In November 2024, high-stability level assessment standards were debuted, with over 20 leading operators participating in the assessment. TM Forum also released a level assessment whitepaper. Operators are now focusing on basic fault detection and recovery mechanisms. AN Level 4 offers advanced network self-healing and reliability, enabling the system to automatically recommend paths for gracefully recovering networks even in extreme fault scenarios, thus ensuring always-on services. Huawei will continue to innovate to help operators transform from AN Level 3 to Level 4.

