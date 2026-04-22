Iconic British Brand Laura Ashley launches Four Fragrances Inspired by Archival Prints

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic British brand Laura Ashley has partnered with fragrance company Nirvana Brands to launch a new Parfum Collection featuring four fragrances that pay homage to the British countryside.

Each scent is inspired by a print from the Laura Ashley archive, translating the brand's distinctive visual language into fragrance. Developed in close collaboration with Nirvana Brands, the collection captures the romance, femininity and timeless elegance synonymous with Laura Ashley, drawing on the beauty and calm of the British countryside.

Made in the brand's home country of Wales, the collection reflects a prestigious collaboration with the world-renowned French fragrance house Robertet and acclaimed perfumers Clément Marx and Romain Almairac. The line includes Serene Meadows, Floral Fancy, Joy of Primrose and Wild Woodland, each crafted with a blend of natural raw materials and high-quality ingredients.

This global launch marks a significant step in the brand's lifestyle evolution, offering customers a more immersive way to experience Laura Ashley in everyday life.

"This collection marks a meaningful return for Laura Ashley to fine fragrance, translating our iconic prints and heritage into a new sensory dimension. Fragrance allows us to move beyond what you see and into what you feel, offering a more intimate and immersive way to experience the brand." — Rachel Terrace, Chief Commercial & Growth Officer, Marquee Brands, the global brand management company and owner of Laura Ashley.

"Laura Ashley is renowned as being a quintessential British Brand, underpinned by design excellence. Their prints are instantly recognisable and we wanted to bring these to life, crafting elevated fragrance that transport you to different locations; effortlessly allowing users to feel freedom through scent." - Cecile Budge, Chief Operations Officer at Nirvana Brands.

The Laura Ashley Parfum Collection is available now for £89 (100 ml) on next.co.uk and lauraashleybeauty.com with global retail expansion planned throughout 2026.

NOTES TO EDITOR

ABOUT LAURA ASHLEY

Established in London in 1953, Laura Ashley is one of the world's best-loved home, fashion and lifestyle brands known for its timeless prints and iconic designs. The heritage brand has become synonymous with quintessential British style, offering women's and children's clothing and accessories, home textiles, furniture, décor and hospitality experiences. With a distinct design aesthetic, the brand is celebrated for its signature floral prints, renowned quality and expression of modern romance. Laura Ashley is part of the Marquee Brands portfolio. Marquee Brands is a premier global brand accelerator and owner of leading consumer brands across three distinct verticals: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor. For additional information, please visit lauraashley.com

ABOUT NIRVANA BRANDS

Nirvana Brands Limited is a leading fragrance category expert and brand builder with strong capabilities and resources on a global level. Nirvana Brands' mission is to become the leading and trusted brand owner, licensee and distributor partner in Beauty. They are driving worldwide brand growth through their global organisation, capabilities and network, giving it a real competitive advantage to deliver sustainable, long term brand growth. The current portfolio of brands includes: Subversive Scents by The Rolling Stones, Laura Ashley, Sarah Jessica Parker, Guy Laroche, Paloma Picasso.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962408/Laura_Ashley_Parfum_Collection.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962410/Laura_Ashley_Parfum_Floral_Fancy.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962411/Laura_Ashley_Parfum_Joy_of_Primrose.jpg

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