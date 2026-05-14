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Idesam launches global R&D challenge to turn Amazon biodiversity into impact-driven businesses

14 maggio 2026 | 15.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Applications are open until June 30 for an initiative offering grants, cash awards, and an immersive experience in the Amazon. 

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MANAUS, Brazil, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Conservation and Sustainable Development of the Amazon (Idesam) has launched an international challenge aimed at transforming scientific knowledge about Amazon rainforest biodiversity into products and impact-driven businesses.

One of the largest initiatives of its kind focused on bioeconomy innovation in the region, the Amazon Bioinnovation Challenge is open for applications until June 30, 2026. The initiative seeks research and development (R&D) specialists with international experience in sectors such as cosmetics, food and bio-based materials.

The program aims to connect cutting-edge science with local and traditional knowledge to develop solutions that generate economic value while preserving the rainforest and supporting communities across the Amazon."The challenge is about turning science into real-world solutions that keep the forest standing while creating sustainable economic opportunities," said Paulo Simonetti, Leader in Open Innovation and ESG at Idesam.

The program includes six focus areas, such as developing biomaterials from native rubber, using açaí byproducts and advancing innovation using Amazonian oils such as andiroba, copaíba and buriti.

Idesam will initially select 25 R&D specialists and 25 innovators. Ten teams will advance to a 15-day in-person residency in the Amazon, with activities in Manaus and surrounding communities; all costs are covered.

Selected participants will receive financial and technical support. R&D specialists will be eligible for monthly grants ranging from US$650 to US$1,300 for six months, as well as access to laboratory facilities, mentorship and around US$20,000) per team for testing and validation.

Three winning teams will receive awards ranging from US$20,000 to US$40,000, along with ongoing support to develop their businesses, including legal guidance and access to market and investment networks.

The initiative is funded by the Bezos Earth Fund and supported by partners including Penn State University.

The Amazon is one of the world's most biodiverse regions and a critical frontier for sustainable bioeconomy innovation, making initiatives like this key to aligning conservation and economic development.

Applications are available here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2979754/Cr_dito__Idesam.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idesam-launches-global-rd-challenge-to-turn-amazon-biodiversity-into-impact-driven-businesses-302771603.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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