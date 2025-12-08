circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Imec mitigates thermal bottleneck in 3D HBM-on-GPU architectures using a system-technology co-optimization approach

08 dicembre 2025 | 17.57
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Holistic system-technology co-optimization (STCO) approach key in reducing peak GPU and HBM temperatures under AI workloads while enhancing performance density of future GPU-based architectures

LEUVEN, Belgium, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

www.imec-int.com

Full press release: https://www.imec-int.com/en/press/imec-mitigates-thermal-bottleneck-3d-hbm-gpu-architectures-using-system-technology-co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839857/imec_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imec-mitigates-thermal-bottleneck-in-3d-hbm-on-gpu-architectures-using-a-system-technology-co-optimization-approach-302635561.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
8 dicembre, scatta il rito dell'albero di Natale
News to go
Montagna, salgono i prezzi di skipass e abbonamenti
Scala, la festa delle maestranze e degli artisti dietro le quinte dopo la Prima - Video
Lega, Durigon risponde a Calenda: "Cerca attenzioni, sta sparendo" - Video
Achille Lauro alla Scala: "Per la Prima una scelta coraggiosa" - Video
News to go
Scuola e Fondo unico per l'inclusione sociale: le novità
Prima della Scala, le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Scala, Barbara Berlusconi: "Il mio abito un omaggio ad Armani" - Video
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, boom per la Campania
News to go
Dicembre mese di tredicesime
Atreju 2025, da Pasolini a Charlie Kirk: ecco il pantheon di Fratelli d'Italia - Video
Atreju 2025, da Landini a Ceccarelli: FdI dà i voti nel 'Bullometro' - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza