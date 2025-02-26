circle x black
Inaugural "Starlight Shines • Mini-Drama Night" Series Event Held in Chengdu

26 febbraio 2025 | 08.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-hosted by the China Federation of Radio and Television Associations and Xi'an Jiaotong University, in collaboration with Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the inaugural "Starlight Shines • Mini-Drama Night" series event took place in Chengdu from January 7 to 9, 2025, centering on the "FanXing Index", a pioneering evaluation system for mini-drama promotion and application. The event marked a milestone as the first annual gathering dedicated to the burgeoning mini-drama industry, drawing widespread attention from stakeholders and the public.

On the morning of January 8, the "Starlight Shines" Mini-Drama Industry Development Conference convened over 500 participants, including government officials, academic experts, industry veterans, streaming platform executives, investors, and journalists. Wang Wenbin, Dean of the School of Journalism and New Media at Xi'an Jiaotong University, unveiled the "FanXing 2024 Mini-Drama Industry Insight Report". The report highlighted that 70% of internet users now engage with mini-dramas, solidifying their role as a dominant form of online entertainment. With growing participation from video platforms, broadcasters, and traditional film studios, the creative ecosystem has diversified, and quality-focused production practices are realizing initial results.

The "Starlight Shines • Mini-Drama Night" Gala held the same evening spotlighted 65 exemplary cases across seven categories, including outstanding mini-dramas, platforms, and production organizations, collectively showcasing the industry's dynamic landscape.

In addition, the series also featured four parallel forums addressing key themes: Elevating Mini-Drama Quality; Global Opportunities for Mini-Drama Expansion; AIGC-Driven Innovation in Mini-Drama Creation; and Investment and Entrepreneurship in the Mini-Drama Sector. These sessions fostered dialogue, resource sharing, and collaboration among industry leaders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624879/image_5003720_7944202.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-starlight-shines--mini-drama-night-series-event-held-in-chengdu-302385834.html

