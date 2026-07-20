Industrial Flow Solutions Assumes Full Manufacturing Operations of Its Proprietary OverWatch® Direct In-Line Pump Products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONSELICE, Italy, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Flow Solutions (IFS), a global fluid management solutions provider, announced that it has assumed full manufacturing operations of its proprietary OverWatch ® Direct In-Line Pump product line, including the DIP Système, DIP-Booster, DomoDIP, SIDINOX, DIPCut, and other accessories. This marks the culmination of Industrial Flow Solutions' strategic investment in the product line following its acquisition, positioning IFS as the single, integrated source for the design, manufacture, and support of the OverWatch platform across all global markets.

Over a series of transactions spanning 2019 to 2021, Industrial Flow Solutions acquired the full intellectual property portfolio and worldwide commercial rights for the product line from SIDE Industrie, which continued to provide contract manufacturing support while IFS developed its own production lines. Through significant investments in the engineering and manufacturing capabilities across its New Haven, Connecticut and Monselice, Italy facilities, IFS is now well positioned to serve the strong and growing global demand for the OverWatch product line as its sole manufacturer, having operated in this capacity since the second half of 2025.

"We continue to be excited about the growth potential of our innovative OverWatch product line," said Lance Wadley, Chief Commercial Officer, Industrial Flow Solutions. "After years of investment and development, we are fully prepared to serve the existing installed base while meeting the significant market demand ahead from our integrated IFS locations."

For all customer inquiries, including existing installations, open projects, and service requests, please contact:

About Industrial Flow Solutions

Industrial Flow Solutions specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales and service of pumping and fluid management solutions for harsh, rugged environments. With OverWatch® Direct In­-Line Pump Systems, BJM Pumps® products, Stancor® Pumps and Controls, DERAGGER® Intelligent Controls and Dreno Pompe products, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of Intelligent Pumping Solutions including submersible and direct in-line pumps and controls ideal for industrial, commercial and municipal wastewater applications. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Industrial Flow Solutions is a portfolio company of May River Capital, a Chicago-based private-equity firm focused on lower middle-market industrial growth companies. For more information, please visit https://flowsolutions.com.

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