Infortrend Debuts Infortrend Enterprise Cloud (IEC) Designed to Accelerate AI Transformation

TAIPEI, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced the launch of the innovative Infortrend Enterprise Cloud (IEC), an all-in-one private cloud that empowers enterprises to accelerate AI initiatives across various applications and industries.

IEC integrates computing, storage, and Kubernetes application management, providing a single platform for running cloud-native applications via containers and traditional enterprise applications via virtual machines. IEC supports cluster computing and scalability, ensuring seamless node expansion, uninterrupted service continuity, and increased performance as workloads grow. Powered by high-performance dual Intel Xeon Scalable or AMD EPYC 9004 CPUs, Nvidia GPUs, and U.2 NVMe SSDs, IEC provides an ideal solution for a wide range of AI applications, including resource-intensive generative AI workloads.

While deploying AI-related applications using traditional servers is complex and time-consuming, IEC enables platform setup in under 30 minutes. Users can quickly launch applications using the built-in Application Market and seamlessly migrate existing enterprise applications. To accelerate multiple AI applications, IEC maximizes computing efficiency through automated resource balancing and GPU optimization, including GPU sharing, passthrough, and clustering with support for up to 80 GPUs across 20 nodes. Comprehensive data protection tools ensure continuous operations and safeguard against data loss. For growing data, IEC offers capacity expansion through external Infortrend storage solutions. IEC offers three compute node models with flexible GPU and U.2 NVMe SSD configurations to meet specific requirements. With these features, IEC empowers enterprises to drive faster, simpler AI transformation.

"Many enterprises seek faster AI adoption, but complexity holds them back. IEC simplifies this journey, making AI more accessible. With powerful GPU optimization, it supports compute-intensive workloads like generative AI, HPC, and 3D rendering, while enabling faster AI-innovation across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and general IT," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

