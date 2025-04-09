circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:25
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Infortrend Introduces Innovative Parallel File Storage EonStor GSx to Accelerate HPC and AI Workloads

09 aprile 2025 | 11.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced the launch of the groundbreaking EonStor GSx parallel file storage family. Designed to provide high-performance parallel file access and exceptional scalability, EonStor GSx is ideal for demanding AI and HPC applications where rapid access to data is crucial.

EonStor GSx is a high-performance storage solution facilitating parallel file access in IT environments that require processing sheer volumes of data. A single GSx appliance delivers up to 43GB/s, while a cluster of 10 GSx units achieves nearly 10 times that performance, effectively eliminating the bottlenecks encountered with a single storage appliance. In a conventional parallel file system architecture, which usually includes dedicated metadata servers and multiple I/O nodes, rack space demand in the data center can be substantial. EonStor GSx provides a solution that eliminates the need for this additional hardware, effectively addressing space limitations for enterprises.

To address the evolving demands for higher throughput, GSx offers a simple expansion process by adding GSx appliances to linearly increase performance. For compatibility with major OS platforms, GSx supports Linux and Windows client agents, providing parallel access for client hosts and eliminating the need for additional parallel file system software. GSx offers U.2 NVMe all-flash models for high-performance needs and SAS HDD models for large storage capacity.

"In an era of exponential data growth, our new EonStor GSx is the optimal solution for projects that demand more than non-parallel storage solutions can offer. GSx provides high-performance parallel data processing, high scalability, and simplified deployment – aspects that are of utmost importance for customers," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Learn more about EonStor GSx

Contact Infortrend to Make an Inquiry 

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-introduces-innovative-parallel-file-storage-eonstor-gsx-to-accelerate-hpc-and-ai-workloads-302418427.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dazi e vino italiano, Consorzio Montepulciano: "C'è apprensione ma siamo fiduciosi" - Video
Renzi a Vinitaly, siparietto con Centinaio: "Fate parlare lui che fa il vino" - Video
News to go
Re Carlo e Camilla, 20 anni di matrimonio celebrati in Italia
News to go
Trump: "Cina subirà ulteriore imposta 50% se non annullerà dazi reciproci"
News to go
Istat, è boom di italiani emigrati all'estero
News to go
Terre rare Ucraina, Kiev invierà delegazione in Usa questa settimana
News to go
Borsa, crollo dei mercati asiatici
Milano, corteo pro Pal davanti Prefettura. Scontri con la polizia - Video
News to go
Scioperi aprile 2025, dai treni agli aerei: chi si ferma
News to go
Borsa, Europa apre negativa
News to go
"Lingua italiana minacciata", l'allarme di Mattarella
Lotito: "Suor Paola era una sorella" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza