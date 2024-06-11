Cerca nel sito
 
Infortrend's EonStor GS Unified Storage Empowers Churches To Maximize Their Impact Through Videos

11 giugno 2024 | 10.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, enables churches with the EonStor GS unified storage solution to create, share, and store videos, enhancing their ability to engage with existing members and influence a broader audience beyond the physical congregation.

To increase influence and encourage attendance, churches worldwide harness the power of videos, creating diverse content such as worship services, teachings, inspirational programs, and compelling testimonials. These videos are shared almost daily on the churches' websites and platforms like YouTube and Instagram, encouraging the dedicated video editing teams to optimize their creation workflows and infrastructure. Facing disruptions to traditional in-person gatherings during COVID-19, churches significantly increased online distribution of videos to continue reaching their audience, and after the pandemic, this practice has endured.

As churches produce more videos, their demand for high-performance and high-capacity storage grows. EonStor GS proves to be a perfect match for these Media & Entertainment workloads. One notable use case involves a church with 6,000 members and 40,000 YouTube subscribers. In this scenario, the church utilizes EonStor GS 4000 G3—a high-performance SAS HDD storage integrated into the church's 100GbE network environment. The solution works seamlessly with Final Cut Pro. A built-in U.2 NVMe SSD cache enhances performance for a seamless Full HD/4K collaborative video editing workflow for 10 video editors and swift file uploads, facilitating timely video sharing on the church's online channels. With a 4U 60-bay design, the solution provides PB-level capacity to store created videos.

"Our EonStor GS provides high performance for collaborative editing and large capacity for video storage, allowing churches to produce large amounts of videos to extend worship services beyond physical walls, thereby increasing their influence," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

Learn more about EonStor GS and Solutions for Media & Entertainment

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrends-eonstor-gs-unified-storage-empowers-churches-to-maximize-their-impact-through-videos-302164806.html

