Infosys Develops AI Agent to Enhance Operations in the Energy Sector

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, Infosys Cobalt, and Microsoft's AI and Cloud capabilities, the solution aims to automate reports, boost operational efficiency, and enhance decision-making through actionable recommendations

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has developed an AI Agent designed to digitally transform operations in the energy sector. This productivity solution leverages Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, alongside Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, and ChatGPT4o. It enhances operations by using conversational AI to transform real-time data into actionable insights, providing critical information, automating reports, and boosting safety, reliability, efficiency and decision-making.

The AI Assistant intelligently processes a variety of reports, including well logs, images, plots, and tables, to help streamline operations. In addition, it provides predictive insights and early warnings to anticipate real-time operational challenges, enabling users to better plan work, minimize delays and errors, and access information instantly. This ultimately leads to improved safety and reliability, wellbore quality, optimized operations performance, and reduced non-productive time (NPT).

Stephen Boyle, VP Partner Development, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft, said, "At Microsoft, we believe that the power of partnership is essential to unlocking the full potential of AI for industry transformation. Our collaboration with Infosys combines deep domain expertise with advanced AI and cloud technologies, helping organizations drive measurable business value by enhancing safety, reliability, and operational excellence."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said, "The energy sector faces ongoing challenges in managing complexities of vast volume of operational data while making real-time decisions that ensure safety, efficiency, and peak performance. Our AI Agent solution, powered by Microsoft's AI and Cloud capabilities, Infosys Topaz, and Infosys Cobalt, directly tackles these challenges by transforming raw data into actionable insights through intuitive conversational AI. We see this as a pivotal move toward an AI-first future, where intelligent automation and predictive analytics redefine productivity and operational excellence."

