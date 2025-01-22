Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 14:26
Innovative Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans Enable Lower Cost, More Efficient Benchtop Analysis of Atmosphere-Sensitive Materials

22 gennaio 2025
LETTURA: 3 minuti

News Summary:

i

MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced the launch of TGA Smart-Seal™ Pans from its TA Instruments Division. The innovative, self-opening sample container is designed to enable analysis of atmosphere-sensitive samples in laboratory benchtop-installed Discovery™ Series Thermogravimetric Analyzers (TGA).

"Whether they are developing next generation batteries, advanced polymers, or new medicines, many of our customers have a critical and growing need to analyze air-sensitive samples with speed and accuracy," said Yu Cheng, vice president of Research and Development and Product Solutions, TA Instruments Division of Waters Corporation. "Until now, operating TGAs inside atmosphere-controlled gloveboxes has been the primary option – driving up costs and increasing complexity. With TGA Smart-Seal Pans, we're introducing a groundbreaking solution that delivers reliable, accurate TGA data at a lower cost within a traditional laboratory environment."

Designed to be user-friendly, the TGA Smart-Seal Pans allow air-sensitive materials to be prepared, loaded, and sealed in a completely airtight environment. The self-opening pan uses a proprietary temperature-sensitive shape memory alloy configuration to open the sealed pan at around 55°C. This opening occurs automatically without user interaction in the closed TGA to help ensure samples are never exposed to ambient conditions. TGA Smart-Seal Pans can also reduce operating expenses and workflow bottlenecks by enabling preparation of multiple humidity and/or air-sensitive samples at one time.

"Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans have enabled us to conduct TGA experiments on air-sensitive battery materials with greater confidence and less set-up time," said Y. Shirley Meng, PhD., The Liew Family Professor, Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, The University of Chicago. "We've seen productivity increase while reducing a major capital expense and the hassle associated with operating and maintaining a TGA inside a large glovebox. TGA Smart-Seal Pans are a significant step forward for adoption and use of the TGA in our research."

Analysis of air- and humidity-sensitive materials typically requires installation of a TGA device inside an atmosphere-controlled environment. Laboratory gloveboxes can double the cost of a TGAsetup and increase maintenance costs. Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans offer accurate and precise thermogravimetric analysis of atmosphere-sensitive samples without requiring the TGA to be installed in the glove box. By eliminating the glovebox, customers can save lab space and support twice as many TGA instruments for nearly the same price and achieve higher throughput.

Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans are available globally for purchase today.

Additional Resources

TGA Smart-Seal PansLinkedInTwitterFacebook

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

TA Instruments, Smart-Seal, and Discovery are trademarks of Waters Technologies Corporation.

Contact:Laura BorlandDirector, TA Instruments Business CommunicationsWaters Corporationlaura_borland@waters.com+1.302.367.6958

i Assuming use of appropriately sized glovebox with a purchase price of $60,000 and $9,000 annual maintenance costs. Average purchase price of a TGA ranges from $75,000-$135,000 based on model and accessories. TGA Smart-Seal Pans starter kit costs $6,000 for 15 pans, with additional pans at $75 each.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603044/TGA_smart_seal_8x8.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071755/Waters_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-waters-tga-smart-seal-pans-enable-lower-cost-more-efficient-benchtop-analysis-of-atmosphere-sensitive-materials-302356771.html

in Evidenza