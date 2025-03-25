circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 15:27
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Intalio Showcases Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions at Documation 2025

25 marzo 2025 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalio, a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, successfully concluded its participation at Documation 2025 "Salon du management de l'information et des processus documentaires et métiers, Documation, 31ème edition", held on March 19–20, 2025, in Paris. The event brought together industry pioneers, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the latest advancements in content and document management, automation, and AI-powered digital transformation.

Empowering Organizations with Smart Information Management

At Booth A78-B77, Village EFUT, Intalio attracted significant interest from business leaders and IT professionals looking to optimize their enterprise content management, automate workflows, and enhance data security. Through live demonstrations and expert consultations, attendees discovered how Intalio's advanced content management, business process automation, and data governance solutions empower organizations to streamline operations, improve compliance, and drive digital innovation.

This year, Intalio partnered with efutura on the stand, further strengthening its commitment to advancing digital transformation and sustainable information management. Together, the two organizations showcased innovative solutions that help businesses transition seamlessly into a secure, automated, and paperless future.

"Our participation at Documation 2025 was a fantastic opportunity to showcase how Intalio is redefining enterprise content, document management, and data governance," said Stephanie Azarian, SVP, Expertise and Solutions, and General Manager for Intalio's France and Levant regions at Intalio. "With our AI-driven solutions, businesses can accelerate their digital transformation, ensuring efficiency, security, and innovation at every level."

Key Highlights from Documation 2025:

What's Next for Intalio

Building on the success of Documation 2025, Intalio remains committed to expanding its AI-driven automation and enterprise content management solutions to help businesses optimize operations, enhance productivity, and leverage data for a competitive edge.

For more information on Intalio's digital transformation solutions, visit www.intalio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube for the latest updates.

About Intalio

Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry leadership. We deliver cutting-edge solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence, empowering organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve and meet the challenges of tomorrow with confidence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600738/5122135/Intalio_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intalio-showcases-cutting-edge-digital-solutions-at-documation-2025-302410266.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, ultime news
News to go
Oggi e domani tornano le Giornate FAI di Primavera
News to go
Trapani, corteo con don Ciotti per le vittime di mafia
News to go
Bonus anziani 2025, chi può avere i soldi e come fare domanda


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza