Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

International Oncology Experts Meet in Kenya to Address Regional Cancer Needs

10 giugno 2025 | 10.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

National Comprehensive Cancer Network and African Cancer Coalition take part in American Cancer Society Global Academy Regional Workshop to improve cancer care in Sub-Saharan Africa.

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN ®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States—is joining the African Cancer Coalition (ACC) to update cancer treatment recommendations during the American Cancer Society (ACS) 2025 Global Academy Regional Workshop: Sub-Saharan Africa, in Nairobi, Kenya, June 9-11.

The ACS Global Academy Regional Workshop brings together oncology specialists from around the world to improve treatment and support for people with cancer. The three-day workshop includes two days devoted to updating NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ®) adapted specifically for the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Additional workshops will focus on improving utilization of those guidelines, navigation programs, and provider tools.

"The ACS Global Academy Regional Meetings aim to provide a productive and dedicated space for providers to learn from one another, engage in discourse, and reach consensus on regional needs," said Anu Agrawal, MD, Vice President, Global Cancer Support, American Cancer Society. "Continuing the collaboration with ACC and NCCN on the development and update of NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ provides an essential framework to better understand localized needs and priorities, a key part of this regional meeting in Nairobi."

NCCN Guidelines® contain the latest evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and supportive care. They are the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. Approximately half of the two million registered users are from outside the United States, across 190 different countries. The NCCN Global Program oversees adapting and translating the original recommendations to be more accessible for care providers worldwide.

During the meeting, the following NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ for Sub-Saharan will be updated:

"We have been working in collaboration with experts from ACC across the Sub-Saharan Africa area and ACS for many years to share guidelines that are both aspirational and pragmatic," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "In that time, we have seen improved capacity in cancer-related resources and care, but we have also seen increased cancer rates for the people who live in this region. Our commitment to collaborate with leading experts in the region to maintain and update treatment recommendations, based on the latest research and local circumstances, is more important than ever."

Dr. Denlinger is representing NCCN at the meeting, along with Nadeem R. Abu-Rustum, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Chair, NCCN Guidelines Panel for Cervical/Uterine Cancers; Al Benson, MD, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chair, NCCN Guidelines Panels for Colon/Rectal/Anal Cancers and Hepatobiliary Cancers; Thomas Flaig, MD, University of Colorado Cancer Center, Chair, NCCN Guidelines Panel for Bladder/Penile Cancers; Lisa Gurski, PhD, Manager, Licensed Clinical Content, NCCN; Vaishnavi Sambandam, PhD, Oncology Scientist/Medical Writer, NCCN; and Katy Winckworth-Prejsnar, MPH, Director, Global Program, NCCN.

Visit NCCN.org/global to learn more about free resources for improving cancer treatment around the world.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkThe National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation ®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact: Rachel Darwin267-622-6624darwin@nccn.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706916/Global_Academy_Regional_Workshop.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/international-oncology-experts-meet-in-kenya-to-address-regional-cancer-needs-302476900.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

