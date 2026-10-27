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IX at IPVS 2026: Listening to Global Voices, Partnering to Advance HPV Prevention

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27 ottobre 2026 | 07.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co., Ltd. (IX) participated in the 38th Annual Conference of the International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS 2026), held in Athens, Greece, from October 22 to 25, joining global experts and partners to exchange scientific insights and explore collaborative approaches to HPV prevention and cervical cancer elimination.

Under the theme "Together Against HPV," IX welcomed international attendees to Booth 14 for discussions on vaccine innovation, scientific evidence, accessibility and international collaboration. An interactive signature board and message wall invited participants to share their perspectives and commitments to HPV prevention.

Recognizing the diverse public health needs and challenges across countries, IX emphasized the importance of listening to global voices, respecting local contexts and translating scientific innovation into accessible, sustainable solutions.

New Interim Data Presented at IPVS 2026

During the scientific program, Dr. Nana A. Ansah of Ghana's Navrongo Health Research Centre presented the Month 6 interim analysis of PATH's Single-dose HPV Immunobridging Study with New Vaccines (SHINE I; CVIA 104).

This Phase III, double-blind, randomized, multinational study in Ghana and the Philippines compares the immunogenicity and safety of single-dose Cecolin 9 with Gardasil 9 among girls aged 9–14 and young women aged 15–20, respectively. Final data are expected in 2028.

From Innovation to Global Collaboration

IX's HPV vaccine portfolio includes Cecolin, its WHO-prequalified bivalent HPV vaccine, and Cecolin 9, its next-generation 9-valent HPV vaccine launched in China in 2025.

Built on its proprietary E. coli-derived virus-like particle (VLP) technology platform, IX continues to advance vaccine innovation, scalable manufacturing and international partnerships. Through technology transfer and local capacity building, IX aims to strengthen sustainable vaccine supply and bring innovation closer to local public health needs.

IPVS 2026 reaffirmed IX's commitment to listening, learning and collaborating with the global HPV community. Guided by its mission to provide high-quality, affordable vaccines, IX will continue working with partners worldwide to advance HPV prevention and support the shared goal of cervical cancer elimination.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ix-at-ipvs-2026-listening-to-global-voices-partnering-to-advance-hpv-prevention-302920324.html

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