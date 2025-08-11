JBO Vietnam Announces Exclusive 2026 FIFA World Cup Bonuses - Up to 16.8M VND

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With excitement growing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, JBO Vietnam is proud to launch a limited-time promotion to make football more fun for fans across the country. This exclusive offer rewards both loyal players and new members, making every qualifying match more rewarding.

JBO World Cup qualifiers promotion is available to all registered JBO Vietnam members who have selected Vietnamese Dong (VND) as their preferred currency. This special JBO promotion runs until 12 November 2025 and covers all 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, giving fans a chance to enjoy the action and earn great bonuses.

Eligible users can participate through Inplay Matrix Sports, SABA Sports, and BTI Sports, stand a chance to earn up to 16,888,000 VND in bonus rewards based on your total accumulated betting turnover. Bonus credits will be issued by 22:59 (GMT+7) on the day following the end of each promotional phase.

In addition, newly registered users are eligible for an exclusive welcome bonus of up to 5,000,000 VND, providing a valuable boost as they begin their World Cup journey with JBO.

At JBO Vietnam, player safety is the highest priority. The platform uses strong security measures to keep all personal and financial information safe. With 24/7 customer support, players can get help anytime they need. With fast withdrawals and smooth gameplay, JBO is a great place for sports fans to enjoy matches and win real money. JBO proudly partners with football legend Dimitar Berbatov as its brand ambassador, strengthening its position as one of the top sportsbook platforms in Asia.

The road to the 2026 World Cup is well underway.Register with JBO Vietnam today or download the JBO app to access exclusive promotions and be part of the action.

About JBO VietnamJBO (Just Bet Online) is a trusted online entertainment platform launched in 2019, serving players across Vietnam. It offers a wide variety of options, including sports, esports, slots, fishing games, and live casino experiences. With real-time action and high-quality gameplay, JBO continues to be a leading choice for sports fans, esports enthusiasts, and online gaming lovers in Vietnam.

Contact:JBO Vietnam Official Website: https://go.jbo8.xyz/vn Youtube: https://go.jbo8.xyz/vn-jboofficialyt Tiktok: https://go.jbo8.xyz/vn-jboofficial-tiktok

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746733/JBO_FIFA_World_Cup_Bonuses.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746734/JBO_VN_logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.