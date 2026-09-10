Jelena Janković joins EXPO 2027 Belgrade as Global Ambassador

BELGRADE, Serbia, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former world No. 1 Jelena Janković has been named a Global Ambassador for EXPO 2027 Belgrade, becoming the first Serbian figure to join the Expo's ambassador team. She will help introduce Serbia and EXPO 2027 to audiences as Belgrade prepares to welcome the world in 2027.

During her tennis career, Janković reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2008, won 15 WTA titles, reached the US Open final and won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title. She represented Serbia at four Olympic Games.

Janković joins an international group of EXPO 2027 Global Ambassadors that includes Usain Bolt, Jackie Chan and Lin Dan. Her appointment reflects the Expo's belief in sport's power to cross borders, connect people and inspire ambition.

"It is an exceptional honour for me to have been chosen as a Global Ambassador for EXPO 2027. Throughout my career, I always tried to represent my country with love, pride and responsibility. I am especially pleased that this time I will not be travelling out into the world to represent Serbia – the world will be coming to us. EXPO 2027 gives us an opportunity to show what Serbia has to offer today: our talent, knowledge, culture, creativity and, above all, our people. I look forward to being part of this special moment for our country and helping welcome visitors from around the world to Serbia," Janković said.

Expo 2027 Belgrade will take place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All." More than 140 international participants have confirmed their participation, and around four million domestic and international visitors are expected.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

EXPO 2027 – PRESS RELEASE / GLOBAL AMBASSADOR - mc Group

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jelena-jankovi-joins-expo-2027-belgrade-as-global-ambassador-302873975.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.