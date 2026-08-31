Jennmar Announces Partnership with Outokumpu's Kemi Mine

Exclusive Contract with Largest Underground Mine in Finland Significantly Expands Jennmar's European Footprint

Establishes Jennmar Finland to Provide Local Support

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennmar, a global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil, solar, mining, and construction industries, announced it has entered into a long-term partnership with Outokumpu Corporation, the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, to supply ground control products for the Kemi Mine, the largest underground mine in Finland and Europe's only operational chrome mine. As part of the partnership, Jennmar has established Jennmar Finland, a new entity that will make commercial transactions more efficient and streamlined for Outokumpu and the mine's management teams.

The partnership represents a meaningful commercial milestone for Jennmar as it expands its European presence and deepens its collaboration with leading global mining operators. Under the multi‑year agreement, Jennmar will provide a full range of mission‑critical ground support equipment, including roof bolts, cable bolts, mesh, steel accessories, and pumpable resins, tailored to the Kemi Mine's unique underground conditions. The company will also leverage its global supply chain and technical expertise to enhance safety, stability, and production efficiency across one of the western world's most important chromite operations.

"I am very pleased that Outokumpu has selected Jennmar to supply the Kemi Mine for the next five years," said Mike Petkovich, President of Jennmar Europe. "Outokumpu's Kemi Mine is one of the largest and most impressive mining operations in Europe, making it an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of our products and technical capabilities in the region. We have already built a strong working relationship with the Kemi Mine's commercial and technical teams and have been consistently impressed by their expertise and professionalism. We look forward to providing Outokumpu's Kemi Mine with our highest level of service and support throughout the partnership, facilitated by the establishment of our new entity, Jennmar Finland."

"At Outokumpu's Kemi Mine, we carry out extensive ground support operations to ensure the highest standards of safety for our personnel while mitigating production risks. We are pleased to collaborate with Jennmar, a globally recognized industry leader," said Henri Simpanen, Head of the Kemi Mine and Vice President at Outokumpu.

The Outokumpu Kemi Mine is Finland's largest underground mine and the only chrome mine within the European Union. With an ore processing capacity of 2.7 million tons annually, Kemi Mine supplies the chrome for Outokumpu's ferrochrome and stainless steel production in the nearby town of Tornio. Jennmar will serve as a long‑term ground control partner, supporting the ongoing stability and efficiency of this strategically important underground asset. Jennmar will also work closely with Kemi Mine's management and underground technical teams to support a structured change‑management process designed to optimize mining operations.

About JennmarJennmar is a leading global provider of infrastructure products and specialized services to the civil infrastructure, solar, mining, and construction industries. For over 100 years, Jennmar's focus has been on manufacturing products and providing solutions that help keep workers safe and productive. For more information, please visit www.jennmar.com.

About OutokumpuOutokumpu's vision is to pioneer materials and technologies that power tomorrow. As the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, Outokumpu is accelerating the green transition and leading the development of low-CO₂ metals and solutions across the stainless steel value chain – and beyond.

Outokumpu's business is based on the circular economy: the products are made from more than 90% recycled materials, which are turned into fully recyclable stainless steel with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, energy, industrial applications and household appliances. With Outokumpu's new EVOLVE strategy, the company focuses on maximizing value in sustainable stainless steel while expanding the offering in advanced materials & alloys, ferrochrome and innovative technologies. Outokumpu operates production sites in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, and Mexico whilst Outokumpu's mine in Kemi, Finland is the only chrome mine within the European Union. In 2025, Outokumpu's revenue was EUR 5.5 billion. Outokumpu employs approximately 8,600 professionals in nearly 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com

Contacts

JennmarMichelle EastlyMarketing Director, Jennmarmeastly@jennmar.com

OutokumpuOutokumpu media desktel. +358 40 351 9840media@outokumpu.com

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