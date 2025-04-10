JMGO Unveils N1S SE & N1S Nano: Redefine Affordable Ideal Home Entertainment

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO, a leader in innovative projection technology, today introduced two models: N1S SE and N1S Nano, which debuted first in Europe and are designed to cater to diverse entertainment needs. Bridging cinematic quality and on-the-go convenience, these projectors redefine accessibility without compromising performance.

N1S SE: Triple Laser Cinema on the Go

The N1S SE brings JMGO's acclaimed MALC™ 2.0 Triple Laser Optics to a broader audience, offering cinema-grade colorful visuals at an approachable 1080P resolution. With 800 ISO lumens brightness, it offers vibrant colors, deep 1,600:1 FOFO contrast, and ΔE<1 color accuracy—while prioritizing affordability. Ideal for families and casual viewers, the N1S SE transforms living rooms into immersive theaters with effortless 360° gimbal adjustments and seamless Google TV integration, including Netflix and 10,000+ apps.

N1S Nano: Ideal Start to Immersion

Targeting travelers, and first-time projector users, the N1S Nano champions portability without compromise. Its high quality LED delivers 460 ISO Lumens brightness, and 1.8KG hand-sized design make it the ultimate companion for camping trips, rooms, or lovely movie nights. Featuring Type-C 65W charging, users can stay powered by using a power bank, while the integrated gimbal enables vertical tilt adjustments and instant image calibration. Paired with Google TV and built-in Netflix, the N1S Nano ensures endless entertainment in a backpack-friendly package.

Originating in Europe, Designed for Life

Exclusively available at European retailers, both models cater to regional preferences for quality and convenience. "The N1S SE is proof that advanced laser technology doesn't have to come at a premium," said Forrest Li, CEO of JMGO. "It's designed for those who demand cinematic color without compromise. Meanwhile, for N1S Nano, its compact design and intuitive features are a gateway for first-time users and adventurers alike."

The N1S SE leverages triple laser to deliver vibrant color performance, while the Nano's high-brightness LED and Type-C charging cater to dynamic lifestyles. Together, they underscore the brand's ability to adapt cutting-edge technology to real-world needs—whether in a living room or a backpack.

Pricing and Availability

The N1S SE and N1S Nano will launch across Europe with availability tailored to regional markets. Both models remain offline-retail exclusive, with an MSRP of €799 for the N1S SE and an MSRP of €599 for the N1S Nano.

Starting April 10, the models will debut in:

-The Netherlands: Available via BOL (N1S SE-BOL, N1S Nano-BOL) and Mediamarkt http://mediamarkt.nl

-Poland: Highlighted at iSpot (N1S SE-iSpot, N1S Nano-iSpot), with additional sales at MediaExpert, Komputronic, and ProjektoryPro.

-Belgium and Luxembourg: will be available on www.fr.fnac.be and Fnac off-line at local offline retailers.

Starting May 10, the models will also showcase in:

-Germany and France, where they will be sold exclusively at Mediamarkt.de and Fnac.

About JMGO

Since 2011, JMGO has redefined home entertainment by merging advanced optical technology with user-centric design. From portable projectors to integrated ecosystems, JMGO empowers global audiences to experience imagination without limits.

For media enquiries, please contact: Lucas Xu, xulingwei@jmgo.com.

