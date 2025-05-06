Juniper Square Completes Acquisition of Forstone Luxembourg to Create Juniper Square Luxembourg

SAN FRANCISCO and LUXEMBOURG, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the pioneer of connected fund software and services for private markets GPs, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Forstone (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. to create Juniper Square Luxembourg S.à r.l. This strategic acquisition expands Juniper Square's ability to deliver integrated fund administration and efficient cross-border operations to private markets GPs at a global scale.

"We're thrilled to officially welcome Juniper Square Luxembourg to the team and their deep industry expertise and Luxembourg market knowledge will help further our vision of making the private markets more efficient, transparent, and accessible," says Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder, Juniper Square. "Luxembourg plays a central role in global private markets and we view our presence – and continued investment – in Luxembourg as critical to our clients. Now we can deliver fund administration services that are deeply integrated with the investor management platform already trusted by clients at global scale."

"We join Juniper Square with great excitement about bringing a technology-forward approach to the fund administration services we offer our clients," says Arnaud Brive, Managing Partner, Juniper Square Luxembourg. "Our shared vision for the private markets – and our collective, deep focus on solving complex operational challenges in partnership with Investment Fund Managers – will help us deliver innovative solutions for clients at an accelerated pace."

The addition of Juniper Square Luxembourg will provide fund managers operating Luxembourg-domiciled investment funds with the same connected software and fund administration services already trusted by more than 2,100 GPs across all private markets asset classes. For Juniper Square, the acquisition represents entry into the world's largest cross-border distribution fund domicile, with an estimated €1.3 trillion of private assets domiciled in Luxembourg.

"Juniper Square made it possible for us to consolidate multiple administrators into a single, integrated platform. With their recent expansion into Luxembourg, we now have a truly global solution—streamlining both U.S. and Lux structures within a unified framework," said Robert Czesak, Chief Financial Officer, New Rhein Healthcare Investors. "The consistency in reporting, centralized point of contact, and deep private markets expertise make them exactly the kind of strategic partner we need to meet the demands of global investors."

"Our mission is to bring the best technology and the best talent together to deliver industry-leading fund administration services to the global private markets. We look forward to our continued growth abroad and delivering technology-driven solutions for private markets GPs operating funds in the U.S., Luxembourg, and beyond," says Christine Egbert, General Manager of Fund Administration, Juniper Square.

Visit Juniper Square's website for more information. And for additional perspective on the critical role Luxembourg plays in global private markets infrastructure, read this blog from Alex Robinson.

About Juniper SquareJuniper Square is dedicated to transforming the private markets investing experience. The company provides a full range of modern, connected fund software and services to over 2,100 private markets GPs across fundraising, reporting, fund administration, treasury, compliance, and business intelligence needs. Today, over $1 trillion of LP capital, 40,000 funds, and 600,000+ LP accounts are managed through Juniper Square software and fund administration services.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749157/Juniper_Square___Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire