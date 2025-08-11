circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Kexing Biopharm Enters Strategic Partnership with IQVIA to Accelerate Global Expansion

11 agosto 2025 | 11.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kexing Biopharm (688136.SH) has officially entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership with IQVIA(NYSE:IQV), a global leader in clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. The partnership aims to accelerate the global clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of Kexing's innovative drugs and biosimilars, with a strategic focus on Europe and other regulated international markets.

In recent years, Kexing Biopharm has taken significant steps toward internationalization by building a unique globalization platform that integrates advanced R&D capabilities with agile commercial execution. The company has successfully facilitated the overseas market entry of several high-quality pharmaceutical products. Its in-licensed nab-paclitaxel has already achieved rapid approval and launch in several key jurisdictions. Meanwhile, the company is rapidly advancing its R&D pipeline, focusing on therapeutic areas such as antivirus, antitumor, immunosuppressant, and metabolic diseases.

This partnership leverages IQVIA's deep expertise in global clinical trial design, regulatory strategy, and data-driven insights. By combining Kexing's innovative product pipeline with IQVIA's global operational infrastructure, the two companies aim to enhance trial efficiency, and enable faster access to international markets. The collaboration is expected to significantly strengthen Kexing's global development capabilities and accelerate its transition toward becoming an international biopharmaceutical innovator.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Brian Mi, President of IQVIA Asia Pacific, highlighted Kexing's rapid progress in overseas commercialization and product innovation, stating that the collaboration would unlock new opportunities for both parties. Mr. Yanqing Zhao, CEO of Kexing Biopharm, emphasized that IQVIA's global clinical data resources, patient insights, and regulatory knowledge will play a critical role in optimizing development strategy, improving success rates, and accelerating global registration timelines.

Kexing Biopharm is an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of recombinant protein drugs and microecological preparations. Focusing on antiviral therapy and the treatment of tumor, autoimmune, metabolic diseases, degenerative diseases and other therapeutic fields , it is dedicated to building cutting-edge biotechnology platforms for new protein, new antibody, nucleic acid and other drugs. Adhering to the platform driven development model of "innovation+internationalization", It also explores the extensive application of biotechnology in the big health sector. The strategic alliance reflects Kexing Biopharm's long-term commitment to international expansion through scientific rigor, efficient execution, and strong partnerships. Moving forward, Kexing will continue to deepen global collaborations to bring more high-quality Chinese pharmaceutical innovations to patients around the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharm-enters-strategic-partnership-with-iqvia-to-accelerate-global-expansion-302526319.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48292 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, carrello della spesa sempre più caro: +3,2% a luglio
Francia, l'ultimo strillone di Parigi decorato da Macron: il suo racconto al Tg1
Trump 'regala' l'Alaska a Putin: "Venerdì lo vedo in Russia" - Video
Incendio sull'A1, a fuoco ruota cisterna Gpl: le immagini - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2025, fuga dall'afa: boom turisti in montagna
News to go
Al-Jazeera: "Uccisi a Gaza 5 nostri reporter"
News to go
Tassa di soggiorno, ricavi in salita nel 2024
News to go
Crescono i casi di 'sharenting' in Italia e aumentano le denunce tra genitori separati
News to go
Anziani al volante, allo studio una stretta sulle patenti
News to go
Lotteria Italia, oltre 32 milioni di euro di premi 'dimenticati' dal 2002 a oggi
News to go
Shein, multa dell'Antitrust da 1 milione di euro
News to go
Scioperi aerei e treni, la situazione in Italia e l’allerta per viaggi all'estero


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza