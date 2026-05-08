KUBTEC® Scientific redefines preclinical image-guided radiotherapy with The XCELL® TomoRadTM x-ray irradiator

STRATFORD, Conn., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC ®, a global leader in X-ray imaging and irradiation technology, has proudly launched the XCELL® TomoRad™ system, introducing a new category of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) systems.

The XCELL TomoRad system incorporates an innovative 3D imaging technique called 'tomosynthesis' which uses multiple X-ray images taken from different angles to reconstruct a three-dimensional image of the target. This offers notable advantages over microCT imaging, including significantly lower sample radiation exposure, faster image acquisition and reconstruction, faster dosing, and a lower cost than microCT.

Prior to the TomoRad, IGRT-capable systems had a high price tag and were often difficult to install. These limitations established a high barrier to entry, effectively making IGRT research unattainable for many researchers. The desire to make IGRT research capability available to more labs drove the KUBTEC Scientific team to develop the TomoRad system.

One major advancement of the system is a unique, ultra-fast dose delivery method (patent pending) called Mag Mode™ which automatically positions the sample near the tube for the highest dose in the shortest time. For busy research labs, Mag Mode will not only speed treatment times for scheduling but will also help reduce time-under-anesthesia and accompanying stress for the animals.

Vikram Butani, CEO of KUBTEC Scientific, shared the vision that led to the launch of the XCELL TomoRad:

"The barrier to entry into image-guided radiation for researchers has been very high due to the bottleneck of slower imaging and treatment, as well as the expense and complexity of existing options. We've heard the challenges of balancing accurate targeting with efficiency and workflow simplicity in recent conversations.Kubtec has always looked to develop preclinical technologies that allow researchers the opportunity to study, develop, and ultimately translate their work into better quality of care in the clinic. We envision the XCELL Tomorad will also follow this path leading to lower radiation dose and faster treatment cycles for patients."

For more information about the XCELL® TomoRad™ image-guided radiation system, please visit www.kubtecscientific.com

About KUBTEC® Scientific

At KUBTEC® Scientific, we are passionate about developing transformative technologies in preclinical applications. For more than 20 years, we have been at the forefront of X-ray imaging and irradiation technology, offering a comprehensive range of systems for studying disease. Our innovative, proprietary technologies and software provide the tools researchers need to address the most demanding questions.

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